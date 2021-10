A fire that damaged a section of an historic church building in Caribou Thursday afternoon is under investigation. The Caribou Fire Department responded to the blaze at 3 Grove Street around 3:30 p.m. with 11 crew members and three trucks, according to Capt. Scott Jackson. Smoke could be seen coming from a back office when crews arrived and firefighters broke a window to get at the flames.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 HOURS AGO