Some Dude’s Memorial Day “BBQ and Spades” Playlist [Listen]

The unofficial start of the summer is upon us as we enter Memorial Day weekend. During this 3 (or 4) day weekend, people all over the United States will be headed to the beach or firing up the grill at the park or in their very own backyard with family and music blaring at ignorant levels. With the COVID-19 vaccine readily available, many will be itching to finally be outside amongst family and friends, enjoying life after being in quarantine for more than a year. And being around family and friends again, you already know it will be time to play one of Black America's greatest pastimes: Spades.