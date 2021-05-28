Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Some Dude’s Memorial Day “BBQ and Spades” Playlist [Listen]

By Some Dude...
hotspotatl.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake sure you subscribe to Some Dude … Podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. The unofficial start of the summer is upon us as we enter Memorial Day weekend. During this 3 (or 4) day weekend, people all over the United States will be headed to the beach or firing up the grill at the park or in their very own backyard with family and music blaring at ignorant levels. With the COVID-19 vaccine readily available, many will be itching to finally be outside amongst family and friends, enjoying life after being in quarantine for more than a year. And being around family and friends again, you already know it will be time to play one of Black America’s greatest pastimes: Spades.

hotspotatl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spades#Memorial Day Weekend#Wtlcfm Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Podcast
Related
MusicYour EDM

Dack Janiels & SISTO Drop Explosive Collab “That’s Nice” on 40oz Cult [LISTEN]

40oz Cult has become a one stop shop for bass bangers — and the momentum continues as Dack Janiels x SISTO present their new collaboration together, “That’s Nice.”. Label owner and relentless riddim extraordinaire Dack Janiels teams up with illustrious up and coming talent SISTO for this brand new bass melter. Kicking off with a strong nod to Dack’s love of Three 6 Mafia and Memphis rap, “That’s Nice” is a powerful summer bass anthem that’s sure to get the blood pumping.
Societywzakcleveland.com

The Some Dude Podcast Presents: Juneteenth Blackest Songs Playlist [Listen]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. It’s Juneteenth weekend y’all! This year is extra special because Congress voted to make Juneteenth a Federal holiday. Regardless of the U.S. Government acknowledging the day or not (because it’s not a big push to teach Critical Race Theory in schools) Black people are going to brunch or barbecue this weekend to celebrate the emancipation of African Americans.
Musicnewscentermaine.com

LISTEN: Father's Day Playlist

A shared interest in music is a good way to bond with dad on Father's Day this Sunday. That idea led us to create an entire playlist of songs about fathers!. It spans a wide range of artists and musical styles from Madonna to Johnny Cash. The relationships these artists have with their fathers are just as varied.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Radamiz’s “Aromatherapy” [ft. City James]: The Ones

Radamiz takes a moment to reflect on “Aromatherapy.” Together, the Brooklyn rapper and his collaborator City James work towards self-improvement. For Radamiz, taking care of yourself isn’t a totally selfish endeavor—it provides a positive impact for everyone around you as well. Featuring a boisterous saxophone and a BADBADNOTGOOD-like piano composition, the jazz production matches the triumphant energy of his self-help sermons. Embodying this aura of inner peace, Radamiz raps, “No more scrambling for your temporary acceptance/My happiness don’t always mirror the profession, but Brodie we blessed.” His self-assurance is his superpower, and he wants to transfer that gift to his listeners.
Milwaukee, WIliveforlivemusic.com

Phish Played The Infamous ‘O.J. Show’ On This Day In 1994 [Listen]

It is hard to believe that the infamous O.J. Simpson “White Ford Bronco” chase took place 27 years ago today, following the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. The nation literally stopped as the news interrupted all programming to show the chase down the Los Angeles Freeway, including Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets, David Hasselhoff‘s pay-per-view concert special, and the opening of the World Cup in the U.S.
MusicPosted by
US105

Blanco Brown Makes His Case That ‘Nobody’s More Country’ in New Song [Listen]

With a "trailertrap" style all his own, Blanco Brown returns with a brand-new song, "Nobody's More Country," that reflects the singer's Southern roots and his love for country music. He officially released the track — co-written with Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Schmidt and Quintin Amey — on Friday (June 18), just over a week after debuting it during the 2021 CMT Music Awards.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to G.T.’s “Big Body” [ft. Veeze]: The Ones

On G.T.’s new album Motion, the stalwart of Michigan’s rap scene continues to branch out. There’s a beat from L.A.’s Ron-Ron, another one from the Atlanta-based Hoodrich Keem, and a guest appearance by South Florida rapper Jackboy. The music in Michigan isn’t as insular as it once was, which has been an adjustment for both artists and fans. But still, sprinkled throughout G.T.’s project are songs that embrace his Detroit roots, especially “Big Body” where he raps alongside Veeze. Over the type of brooding piano melody that probably has Icewear Vezzo jealous he didn’t grab it first, the two laid back rappers punch in their usual blend of wise words, apathy, and stunting. “I’m workin’ like ain’t got one dollar, but I’m really up,” raps G.T., and Veeze follows this up by saying, “That lil shit you doing we don’t call that bragging.” It’s a refreshing throwback in the midst of change.
Movieslrmonline.com

Ava Preston on the Horror of Queen of Spades [Exclusive Interview]

Ava Preston is on her way being a scream queen or rather scream princess in Queen of Spades. The young actress plays the lead character in the movie as a teen who is haunted by a malevolent spirit hellbent on consuming the souls. Here’s the official synopsis:. According to legend,...
MusicPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Brad Paisley’s ‘City of Music’ Gives Insider Tips to Nashville [Listen]

Country superstar Brad Paisley dropped a brand-new song on Friday morning (June 11). “City of Music" is an ode to the dreamers who arrive in Nashville hoping to make it big. "City of Music" follows the story of two hopeful artists who make their way to Music City: the "karaoke queen of Tyler, Texas" and the "second-string quarterback junior transfer learning to play guitar." The two first encounter each other in one of those places that Nashville newcomers find day jobs: a cowboy boots store; after all, as the song explains, “Someone's gotta tend the bars, someone's gotta sell the boots / In the City of Music.”
Celebrationslaketravis.com

Father’s Day BBQ

Come celebrate Father’s Day with Infamous Brewing, Texas Beef Traders & The Waypoint Food Truck Trailer Park. It’s a fathers day BBQ to remember. A day filled with music, family fun, MEAT & BEER!!. Make a donation of $20 or more to ZERO Prostate Cancer Foundation at the bar to...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Years & Years Covers Lady Gaga’s ‘The Edge Of Glory’ [Listen]

Years & Years has reimagined Lady Gaga‘s ‘The Edge Of Glory’ by taking it to the club for its cover of the song. The group takes Gaga’s Pop-rock tune and turns it into an Electropop anthem. The song arrives as Gaga’s landmark ‘Born This Way’ album celebrated its 10th anniversary...
WorldYour EDM

DJ Snake Recreates Dhee’s Indian Smash Hit “Enjoy Enjaami” for Spotify Singles [LISTEN]

In honor of World Music Day, DJ Snake has teamed up with Tamil artist Dhee to recreate her viral hit “Enjoy Enjaami” as part of the Spotify Singles series. The independently released track “Enjoy Enjaami,” which dropped in 2021, is an absolute smash in India — having racked up over 15 million plays and counting. Now, DJ Snake reimagines the track, blending distinctive styles influenced by native sounds with his signature and flavorful electronic dance beats.
CelebritiesPosted by
KLAW 101

Brittney Spencer’s ‘Sober & Skinny’ Is an Honest Look at Our Relationships With Vices, and Each Other [Listen]

Brittney Spencer likes to begin each week by brainstorming song ideas — "just so that we're not, like, always starting from scratch" in co-writing sessions, she explains. Her new song "Sober & Skinny," released on Friday (June 18), began as one of those nuggets; in fact, she had the chorus pretty well done when she, during a Zoom-based writing session, pitched it to fellow singer-songwriters Nelly Joy and Jason Reeves, both formerly of the country quartet Gone West.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Dave Andron & Leonard Chang Talk The Rise Of ‘Snowfall’ & Timothy Olyphant’s Return To The ‘Justified’ Universe [The Playlist Podcast]

You know how people used to say that HBO is the premier destination for prestige TV dramas? Well, HBO might have lost a bit of that luster in recent years, but FX is more than happy to take the crown with series such as “Fargo,” “Pose,” “Atlanta,” “Mayans MC,” and the under-the-radar hit, “Snowfall.” And now, as the fourth season has just wrapped up, “Snowfall” is looking at potential awards recognition later this year.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Kylie Minogue Covers Lady Gaga’s ‘Marry The Night’ [Listen]

Kylie Minogue has updated Lady Gaga‘s ‘Marry The Night’ by bringing it to the disco for her cover of the song. The song arrives as Gaga’s landmark ‘Born This Way’ album celebrated its 10th anniversary in May. To mark the special occasion, Gaga has announced that she will be reissuing the album with features from prominent LGBTQ+ artists (as we reported here).
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Dee Snider Unleashes Blistering New Song ‘Time to Choose’

Dee Snider has recruited Cannibal Corpse frontman George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher for his blistering new solo track, "Time to Choose," off his upcoming solo album, Leave a Scar. The former Twisted Sister frontman's new single is a modern thrash anthem full of chunky riffs, breakneck solos and double-bass breakdowns. Snider delivers powerful clean vocals while Corpsegrinder contributes his signature guttural lows.