Remain calm, all is well, there's no need to panic...Walmarts across the country ARE NOT going bag-less next month on July 1st. There's been a lot of talk and rumor online and elsewhere about Walmart going bag-less, maybe you've seen or heard about it. Well it's NOT TRUE, at least for the entire country and certainly not in Oklahoma. THE ONLY Walmarts at this time that will be going bag-less are in Maine. That's it, the only place they're going bag-less. So why are they doing this? Is it some test market to see how it works so they can roll it out across the rest of the stores Nationwide?