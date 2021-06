While it's a step in the right direction, the new state teacher raise package is not good enough, and Louisiana lawmakers should be ashamed of themselves. Louisiana teachers rank at the bottom percentage of paid educators in the country. 2019 Louisiana State Teacher of the Year Spencer Kiper told KPLC Louisiana teachers are suffering from low wages, and any progress toward bridging the pay gap with other states is a step in the right direction. Kiper went on to say that Louisiana teachers have been let down for years with no pay raises and deserve to rewarded for their hard work.