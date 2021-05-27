Cancel
Lenovo - Legion Tower 5 AMD Gaming Desktop - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 -512GB SSD - Raven Black - $999.99

slickdeals.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngineered out of a passion for savage power and unmatched speed, the Lenovo™ Legion Tower 5 AMD delivers mind-blowing performance that combines AMD Ryzen processors and top-of-the-line NVIDIA® GeForce® graphics cards for blazing-fast frame rates at up to 4K resolution. Pushing far beyond the upper bounds of smaller rig configurations while keeping things cool and whisper quiet, the Legion Tower 5 is a marvel of build and design, accentuated by its illuminated blue LED logo and lighting, as well a transparent side panel that can properly showcase your internals.

Computersava360.com

FidelityFX SR AMD's Secret Sauce to Beat Nvidia?

AMD's Secret Sauce to Beat Nvidia. Fidelity FX Super Resolution is AMDs's Secret Sauce to combat the demon that is NVIDIA's DLSS, their Thors hammer in the gaming world. This is new tech from AMD should allow gamers with lower end cards to still get solid FPS on major AAA titles without sacrificing great visuals. This could be another game changer for Team Red. What do you think?
Computerswepc.com

What Is AMD Advantage? New AMD Gaming Laptops Revealed At Computex 2021

Gaming laptops proved to be a big focal point in Computex 2021, for Nvidia, but in particular for AMD, reflecting the huge growth in the sector over the last year. Up until now, although AMD have excelled in the budget and mid-range laptop spaces, thanks to their great APUs (i.e. CPUs with onboard graphics) their higher-end gaming-focused machines have not matched up to those powered with the laptop versions of Nvidia’s GPUs.
Electronicsanandtech.com

ASRock Announces AMD X300TM-ITX Motherboard: Thin ITX For Ryzen APUs

Once upon a time, the term 'bigger is better' was a marketing slogan that many companies adopted for its products, but sometimes 'bigger' isn't necessarily practical. For use cases where size (smaller) actually matters, ASRock has unveiled a dinky little motherboard designed for use with its Ryzen based APUs, the X300TM-ITX. Based on AMD's AM4 chipset and the Thin Mini-ITX form factor, it includes one M.2 slot, dual HDMI video output, and support for 64 GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory. Thin Mini-ITX in this case means a reduced overall z-height, and the rear panel IO is limited on how tall it can be.
ComputersEngadget

Engadget Podcast: NVIDIA, AMD and Intel sweep virtual Computex

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about the big news from virtual Computex: NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti; AMD’s Radeon 6000M mobile graphics; and the latest U-series chips from Intel. Come learn why these companies are basically a triad of frenemies. Also, they dive into Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen Windows event, and the demise of Donald Trump’s blog.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti First Major Driver Update Adds More Game Ready Titles

Most of you PC enthusiasts probably already know this, but the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is now available for purchase from select retailers! Now, assuming you were able to nab one in the frenzy of online shoppers rushing to get one, there’s some really good news for you as Nvidia has also pushed out an all new launch day update for it’s driver, giving you a significant boost to some of your favorite games.
ComputersPCGamesN

Intel shows off the chip inside its Xe-HPG gaming GPU, ready to rival AMD and Nvidia

Intel’s gaming-focused Xe-HPG graphics card shouldn’t arrive until late 2021 or next year, loosening the iron grip AMD and Nvidia have over the best graphics cards. It looks like the development of the card is on track, however, with Intel’s chief graphics architect, Raja Koduri, showing off a close-up of the GPU chip responsible for powering the future model.
GeekyGadgets

Gigabyte BRIX AMD Ryzen 5000U mini PC

More details of been revealed today regarding the new Gigabyte BRIX AMD Ryzen 5000U mini PC equipped with Gigabytes exclusive Ultra Durable technology. The new mini PC will be available in Q3 2021 and includes the latest 7 nm Vega graphics cores, GIGABYTE’s latest AMD Ryzen 5000U BRIX mini-PC boosts a 24% improvement on graphics performance compared to the previous generation, as well as 1.3x better performance than the competition, says Gigabyte.
TechRadar

Nvidia GPUs continue to dominate AMD in the Steam Hardware Survey

Nvidia GPUs continue to be the most popular choices for PC gamers, if May’s Steam Hardware Survey is correct. The Survey asks Steam users to share the hardware they are using, and thanks to the sheer number of people who use Steam to buy and play games, it usually gives us a pretty good idea of what’s hot – and what’s not – when it comes to the gear PC gamers are using.
PC Gamer

AMD says it's up to Nvidia to optimize for FidelityFX Super Resolution

Following AMD's announcements about its open source, cross-vendor upscaling technology, FidelityFX Super Resolution, Radeon's vice president & general manager Scott Herkelman has reminded followers on Twitter that Nvidia will have to do its part to make the tech worthwhile on its GPUs. Race on. Best PC racing wheels : perfect...
Computersfoxperiodical.com

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti GPUs launched

Nvidia showed off two new high-performance graphics cards at Computex 2021: GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. We are not entirely sure why Nvidia decided to release this or that graphics card in the first place, because it did not produce enough graphics cards. Ideally, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti act as an intermediary between higher-level SKUs.
ComputersAndroid Authority

AMD vs Nvidia - what's the best add-in GPU for you?

The only two GPU makers that matter. But which is right for you?. The graphics card market right now is having an incredible demand and supply crunch like never before. With the global silicon shortage affecting the quantities and pricing of GPUs, it’s hard to get your hands on one. If you were to get one though, it would all come down to one fight — AMD vs Nvidia.
Cell Phonesgadgetfreeks.com

The Lenovo Legion Duel 2 Redefines Mobile Gaming

The gaming phone sector is a hotbed of innovation in the smartphone market today. By bringing together creative looks, unique designs and industry beating spec-sheets, these phones are becoming a consistent benchmark of what is possible in consumer mobile computing. Devices such as the ZTE Nubia Redmagic 6 Pro, and...
Gadget Flow

HUAWEI MateStation S desktop computer has a small form factor and an AMD Ryzen 5 4600G CPU

Upgrade your WFH space with the HUAWEI MateStation S desktop computer. Its tower has a slim, compact size and a star trail design. Also, the AMD Ryzen 5 4600G processor lets you power through your tasks effortlessly. What’s more, you can store data faster thanks to the 256 GB high-speed SSD. Or you can go for the DDR4 3200 MHz memory for even zippier performance. Moreover, the 23.8-inch FullView, ultra-low bezel display has a 90% screen-to-body ratio. And you can count on an immersive experience with the AMD Radeon Graphics. Furthermore, custom airflow channels remove heat from the processor and keep you working at top productivity. Best of all, this feature is quiet even at full speed. Finally, with a plethora of ports and features like multiscreen collaboration and cross-device editing, the HUAWEI MateStation S helps you perform at your best when working from home.
Computersesuperseller.com

CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Master Gaming PC, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHz, GeForce GTX 1660 6GB, 16GB DDR4, 500GB PCI-E NVMe SSD, Wi…

CyberpowerPC Gamer Master series is a line of gaming PCs powered by AMD’s newest Ryzen CPU and accompanying AM4 architecture. The Ryzen 5 CPU is the core to the series with fast processing speeds and up to 6 cores/12 threads for effortless multi-tasking. The Gamer Master also includes the latest AMD Radeon or NVIDIA’s GeForce series of graphics cards to deliver high frame rates and impeccable image quality in the newest PC games.
Computerswccftech.com

AMD Ryzen 'Raphael' Zen 4 Desktop CPUs & AM5 Platform Details Leaked Through Old Slides

Now we just want to get this information out of the way first before letting you know what has changed. The AMD Ryzen 'Raphael' Zen 4 Desktop CPUs were expected to feature mainstream SKUs ranging in the 45W to 105W TDP category and notebook H-series chips in the 35W to 65W TDP category. This is interesting since it would've been the first generation to feature the same processor design for both desktops and laptops from AMD. AMD has previously only featured APUs in its high-performance notebook segment.