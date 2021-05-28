At the Gates Release Dark New Song ‘The Paradox’

Following its live debut on The Tonight Show last month, Bleachers' new song, "How Dare You Want More," has now been officially released. "Over the past few years I found out things about my family that challenged some of the myths of our structure," frontman Jack Antonoff explains of the track's background. "I've felt rage, fear, darkness...around it, but at the end of the day what I am left with is that everybody wants a little more and going out there and trying to get it is something that can produce a lot of shame in people."