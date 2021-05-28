Cancel
At the Gates Release Dark New Song ‘The Paradox’

By Joe DiVita
Cover picture for the article

Just over one month out from the release of The Nightmare of Being, melodic death metal icons At the Gates have debuted the new track "The Paradox." The sinister new song is the second single to be released off the record and follows the equally dark "Spectre of Extinction." Both tracks appear at the top of the 10-track album and it's clear that At the Gates are navigating some new sonic territory across their latest pair of singles, placing emphasis on an overwhelmingly foul atmosphere, even utilizing some choir elements in the latest offering.

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma.

