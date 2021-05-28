Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Ex-Red Sun Rising + Wilson Members Form Monarch, Release First Single

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
Z94
Z94
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those of you wondering what would happen to Red Sun Rising and Wilson after their splits, Monarch is providing another piece to that puzzle. The new band arrives on the scene with the brand new song and video "The Fray" and you can check it out in the player provided below.

z94.com
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monarch#Red Sun Rising#Violent#Weekly Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicthechristianbeat.org

Coby James Releases First AC Radio Single “Brand New”

Chart-topping singer, songwriter and guitarist Coby James releases his first-ever AC radio single, “Brand New,” today (June 4) from Centricity Music. Available now at digital retail and streaming outlets everywhere, the song goes for radio adds July 14 and is already being heralded by radio programmers across the country. As...
nextmosh.com

Lions At The Gate (ex-Ill Niño) share first single “Not Even Human”

Share the post "Lions At The Gate (ex-Ill Niño) share first single “Not Even Human”" Lions At The Gate – the new alternative metal project featuring ex-Ill Niño members Cristian Machado (vocals), Ahrue Luster (guitar) and Diego Verduzco (guitar), and rounded out by bassist Stephen Brewer (ex-Westfield Massacre) and drummer Fern Lemus (ex-Silence the Messenger) – have launched their debut single in the form of “Not Even Human,” which you can check out below in official music video form.
Musicmelodyinter.com

Chidinma releases new single, ‘This Love’

Uber-talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Chidinma has released a brand new gospel single entitled, ‘This Love.’. Chidinma digs deep into the gospel industry as she releases her second gospel single for the year, following the release of ‘Jehovah Overdo‘. This time, she unveils the new record under the popular gospel...
Rock Musictheprp.com

Watch Ex-Sepultura Members Cover “Antichrist”

Several former members of Sepultura recently got together for a quarantined performance of the “Bestial Devastation” track, “Antichrist“. Taking part in the remotely recorded cover were the Cavalera brothers, Max (vocals/guitar) and Iggor (drums) while early guitarist Jairo Guedz also joined in. “‘Antichrist‘ is probably one of the first tracks...
Posted by
Z94

Deafheaven Drop New Song ‘Great Mass of Color,’ Announce ‘Infinite Granite’ LP

Deafheaven have returned with a new song, "Great Mass of Color," that continues the black-metal-meets-shoegaze tastemakers' gradual turn from the explicitly heavy onto a more diaphanous lane, amping up the George Clarke-led act's mysterious and ethereal elements along the way. The tune's release on Wednesday (June 9) accompanied word of...
guitargirlmag.com

UK Singer-Songwriter Frances Lion Released First Single “Home” With New Partnership Between Repost & Linda Perry on May 28th

New York, NY – (June 1st 2021) – UK singer-songwriter Frances Lion recently released her new single “Home” on May 28. This new single follows Frances Lion’s 2020 “Van Sessions” series that saw Frances performing some of her tracks as well as covers live from the safety of her Van during Covid-19 lockdown in the UK. Frances Lion ended 2020 with a cover of Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole’s classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Frances Lion has been making music for most of her life “Music was just there,” she says, however, Frances knew that her small home town of Hampshire, England wasn’t going to be the place for her to grow as an artist, so the moment she finished high school she set off to explore the world. Her travels took her to places like France, and the Austrian Gold Coast, among others where she was able to branch out and grow as a musician. Through performing her original songs, as well as covers at local bars and venues, Frances’ demo made its way to Los Angeles and into the hands of 4 Non Blondes frontwoman and hall of fame songwriter Linda Perry (Pink!, Christina Aguliar, Adele, Gwen Stefani). Once connected with Perry, Frances jumped right in and imminently began to write and create new music and that has pushed her to be the powerful singer-songwriter she is today.
Rock Musicsonicperspectives.com

Brazilian/Dutch Band CRYPTA (Featuring Former NERVOSA, BURNING WITCHES Members) Releases Third Single, “Dark Night Of The Soul” + Playthrough Video

Brazilian / Dutch death metal powerhouse CRYPTA is ready to re-open the portals of hell by presenting the third single, “Dark Night Of The Soul”, off their upcoming debut album, along with an official full band playthrough video. The new single delivers a bold message of pure hardness, perilous atmosphere and underlines the heightened level of potency and experience from their successful past and current projects, enhancing influences from both classic and modern death metal genres.
Musictheprp.com

Love Is Red Release First New Music In 17 Years, Stream Available

Love Is Red have released their first proper effort in seventeen years. It comes in the form of a 5-song EP titled “Darkness Is Waiting” and is available to stream/purchase via Bandcamp. The effort is tentatively set for a July 09th release on Spotify and other digital service providers. In...
juno.co.uk

Museum Of Love release Red Axes remixes of ‘Marching Orders’ singles

Tel Aviv remix the DFA/LCD Soundsystem affiliated duo’s latest. Museum Of Love (pictured, above) have released a pair of remixes of their recent single ‘Marching Orders’. For both remixes, Tel Aviv based producers Dori Sadovnik & Niv Arzi – together known as Red Axes – have reworked the original into...
horrornews.net

ECLIPSE RELEASE NEW SINGLE + VIDEO

Coming off their most successful album yet, “Paradigm” (which includes the massive single ‘Viva La Victoria’ that has 15 million streams and counting), Sweden’s Eclipse are putting the finishing touches on their upcoming new studio album, which will be released this fall. In the meantime, the band has released a brand new single, an anthem for the ages, ‘Saturday Night (Hallelujah)’. See the video for this hooky, impossibly catchy party song.
MusicPaste Magazine

Parcels Release Video for First New Single Since 2018, “Free”

Australian dance-pop group Parcels have released “Free,” the group’s first new music since their self-titled debut made waves in 2018. The sun-kissed track falls in line with what we’ve come to expect from Parcels: ‘70s-evoking funk guitars and keys, with sultry and smooth vocal melodies. What else could you expect from a band that boasted a Daft Punk collab on one of their first singles?
brooklynvegan.com

Nashville melodic hardcore vets Love Is Red release first EP in 17 years, playing Furnace Fest

Nashville's Love Is Red were staples of 2000s melodic hardcore, and their 2004 sophomore album The Hardest Fight is an underrated classic which helped pave the way for the heavy but tuneful and emotive style of hardcore that really started to take off in the early 2010s. They unfortunately broke up a year after The Hardest Fight's release, only regrouping for a one-off reunion show in 2010 and then calling it quits again. Now they're finally set to return for the first time in over a decade to play the stacked Furnace Fest in Alabama and a sold-out Furnace Fest pre-show in Nashville with Terror, Comeback Kid, Misery Signals, Drain, Hollywood, Mutually Assured Destruction, One Step Closer, and Dare.
Musicwpgu.com

The Marias Release New Single, “Hush”

The Marías have been preparing fans for the release of their debut album for months and have finally given us a taste of what’s to come with their new single, “Hush.” The LA-based band, founded by lead singer María Zardoya and Josh Conway, have been making dreamy, psychedelic music since 2016. Hypnotic guitar riffs, soft vocals, and elements from other genres work to create an experience unique to The Marías. Their music draws you into a world of psychedelic soul as Zardoya’s voice plays in your ears.