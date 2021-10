Junior Shell has worked for the City of Fredericktown for 22 years and has worked at the Water Treatment Plant the entire time. Junior has had his heart in this plant and it shows. He has spent many evenings and weekends at work making sure the water we all use everyday is the best that it can be. I can assure you we all take for granted what actually goes into this process. There is a lot of responsibility in making sure the water we all use everyday is safe and clean.

FREDERICKTOWN, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO