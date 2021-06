Tikkurila Oyj announced on 13 June 2021 that upon completion of PPG Industries, Inc.’s tender offer for all of the shares of Tikkurila, Tikkurila’s chief executive officer (CEO) Elisa Markula notified the Tikkurila board of directors of her decision to resign as CEO of Tikkurila to take a CEO role at another company in another industry sector. The board of directors of Tikkurila has today named Markus Melkko as interim CEO of Tikkurila, effective immediately, in addition to his current responsibilities as Tikkurila’s chief financial officer (CFO). Elisa Markula will remain with Tikkurila until a date to be separately announced to ensure a smooth transition.