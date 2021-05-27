Cancel
Gambling

Evolution and Scientific Games partner to bring Lightning Roulette to land-based casinos

gamingintelligence.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStockholm-listed casino games provider Evolution has signed an exclusive agreement with Scientific Games to deploy its Lightning Roulette game in land-based casinos worldwide. The deal will see Evolution's Lightning Roulette become the first live casino title from the iGaming industry to make the transition to land-based casinos, aside from Evolution’s Dual Play Roulette and Baccarat games, which are table games streamed from land-based casino tables.

