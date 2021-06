Here is some evidence of why it might not be good to send your children to St. Mary’s University for any political science classes. Arturo Vega, a political science professor at St. Mary’s University, considered an “expert”, said the makeup of the group shouldn’t be so different from previous councils.”I look forward to some interesting politics ahead,” Vega said. “This is moving the council a little off center to the left a tad. But in order for the council people to be effective, they are going to have to lean on consensus and collation politics.”.