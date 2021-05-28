Cancel
Travel

American Travel Expected to Surge on Memorial Day Weekend to Pre-Pandemic Levels

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is slowly making its way back to pre-pandemic life, and with the summer season kicking off this holiday weekend, people are hitting the roads, rails, and skies to get to their favorite vacation destinations in numbers like that of before the COVID-19 pandemic. Nick Ewen, senior editor at The Points Guy, told Cheddar while there are international destinations welcoming Americans, much of the Memorial Day weekend travel will be domestic and said some of the most popular destinations will be in Arizona, Florida, and Hawaii.

