Drew & Owen Scheid: Actors discuss the messages behind award-winning indie film “Drought” (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

50 years on, McCabe & Mrs. Miller remains essential cinema for the inversion it plays to the myth of the Western. The popular stories of the West are those of gunplay at noon, of good guys and bad, and of trails so dusty you may forget it is not all desert out there. Americans tell themselves these stories because they need to believe they arrived to settle the West as a civilising force against the ravages of nature and against those who already called the region home. The Western myth is then a national myth, a lie designed to smooth over any honest reflection on the past. Robert Altman, in his greatest film, asks the spectator to step back and put into question our generic expectations.