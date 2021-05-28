Drew & Owen Scheid: Actors discuss the messages behind award-winning indie film “Drought” (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
Set in North Carolina in 1993 as the state experiences a historic drought, the movie follows the story of Carl, a teenager with autism who is fascinated by the weather and predicts that a storm will soon hit nearby. His sister Sam develops a plan to help him chase the storm, which includes stealing their mother’s ice cream truck to begin a road trip about family, forgiveness, and following your dreams. Owen, who is on the autism spectrum, plays Carl in his movie debut, while Drew is cast as family friend Lucas, who goes along on the adventure.foxwilmington.com