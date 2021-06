JJ opens with the Nets’ Game 4 loss, Kyrie’s injury, and why without Irving and Harden, Brooklyn is in BIG trouble (1:28). Plus, he breaks down the Islanders’ massive Game 1 win over the Lightning (11:39). Then, he chats with former Nets great Kerry Kittle about what the Nets have to do with two of their Big Three hurt, if we’ll see Kyrie or Harden the rest of the series, and some stories of playing with Jason Kidd and against Michael Jordan (15:08). Next, JJ weighs in on the Yankees’ disastrous ongoing season (32:26) and the Mets’ big series win over the Padres (40:21). Finally, he closes it out by reacting to some listener voicemails (43:00).