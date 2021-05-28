CipherTrace Providing Analytics Support for Binance Smart Chain

4finance, a Latvia-based consumer lending group, has announced a partnership with iDenfy to offer identity verification services to its clients. iDenfy’s AI facial recognition systems enable companies to comply with various anti-money laundering regulations and satisfy due diligence obligations such as KYC, which is required by regulatory boards and law enforcement agencies. The decision by 4finance was a technology data-driven one, as over 70% of its client base is now applying for loans on their mobile devices, according to the press release.