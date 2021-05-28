Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

CipherTrace Providing Analytics Support for Binance Smart Chain

By Nicholas Pongratz
beincrypto.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlockchain analytics and cryptocurrency intelligence company CipherTrace is now providing analytics support for Binance Smart Chain (BSC). With the inclusion of BSC into its portfolio of traceable assets, CipherTrace is bringing security and intelligence tools to the blockchain. CipherTrace’s tools will provide the power to identify higher risk financial transactions across BSC’s 600+ decentralized applications (dApps).

beincrypto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binance Smart Chain#Bsc#Fiat#Crypto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economycoingeek.com

CoinGeek Zurich: BSV blockchain for eGovernment and public sector applications

At the CoinGeek Zurich conference, Founding President of Bitcoin Association Jimmy Nguyen discussed eGovernment & Public Sector Applications on BSV blockchain with Muhammad Salman Anjum, Geoffrey Weli-Wosu and Ahmed Yousif. To introduce the panelists: Muhammad Salman Anjum is “Chief Mate” at InvoiceMate, as well as Head of BSV Hub for...
Palo Alto, CAttownmedia.com

ThroughPut Inc Named A Top 10 Supply Chain Management Solution Provider 2021 by Manufacturing Tech Insights

Breakthrough data-driven AI-Powered Supply Chain Solution enables manufacturers to meet demand-driven capacity management and distribution. PALO ALTO, Calif., June 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- ThroughPut Inc, the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced that it has been awarded the "Top 10 Supply Chain Management Solution Companies of 2021" by Manufacturing Tech Insights Magazine, a renowned and trustworthy platform and knowledge source for C-suite executives, decision-makers and manufacturing leaders.
Economythepaypers.com

Alloy rebrands and expands platform

US-based Alloy has announced the expansion of its platform to include transaction monitoring capabilities, as well as a full rebrand and new website. Alloy is an identity decisioning platform for banks and fintech companies. Now, in addition to the insights gained during account opening, Alloy's Transaction Monitoring gives financial institutions a detailed picture of customer behaviours and risks throughout their entire lifecycle.
Businessthepaypers.com

15 Indian banks form company to process LC using blockchain

Fifteen banks have formed a new company with a focus on using blockchain technology to process letters of credit (LC) for domestic transactions within India. Ten private sector banks, four public sector banks, and a foreign bank have forged the Indian Banks’ Blockchain Infrastructure Company (IBBIC). The company’s new system will verify data for invoices on goods and services tax, eliminate paperwork and reduce transaction times, as the press release says.
Businessthepaypers.com

IXOPAY partners with Silverflow for payments orchestration

Payments technology company Silverflow has teamed with Austria-based payment orchestration platform IXOPAY to upgrade the latter’s card payments processes to cloud based acquiring. IXOPAY clients, such as financially licensed institutions, payment service providers, and ISOs, will benefit from cloud based acquiring and risk management functions. From one platform, users benefit...
Technologycoingeek.com

Token protocols on BSV: Simple Fabriik Protocol

In the next article of our series of interviews with token protocol founders on BSV, we interview Mauro Lewinzon, Senior Developer at Fabriik, primary author of the Simple Fabriik Protocol. What can the SFP protocol provide that no other token protocol can?. Mauro Lewinzon: The Simple Fabriik Protocol continues with...
Industrycoinspeaker.com

High TPS+Low Gas Fees, Talon Network Brings a New Layer2 Experience

Since the second half of 2020, yield farming of DeFi has become the global trend. Years of development in the application layer of Ethereum network has brought developers, users, funds and other comprehensive advantages, which has contributed to a hundredfold increase in DeFi users and locked funds. In 2021, with...
New York City, NYCoinDesk

Binance-Backed Travala Launches Dtravel, a ‘Decentralized Airbnb’

Rather than a centralized platform such as Airbnb, Dtravel homeowners and house guests share a joint ownership of the platform. Dtravel is community owned through the Dtravel DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), in which peer-to-peer communication and voting are core to the effort. The TRVL token will be the main conduit.
Technologyfinancemagnates.com

Efficiency is on the Blockchain Horizon

For a technology that has been called disruptive, revolutionary, and remarkably powerful, many blockchains and blockchain-powered projects still struggle when it comes to efficiency. Not only is there a massive amount of redundancy due to platforms with overlapping features, but the blockchains upon which many of these operate frequently trade...
ComputersCoinDesk

Solana Foundation Leads $3M Investment in Blockchain Data Platform PARSIQ

The suite of smart tools offered by PARSIQ includes notifications for token transfers, price fluctuations and other blockchain-related movements. According to PARSIQ’s documents, users are able to customize their notification settings to block out undesired noise, while receiving important information in real time. Disclosure. The leader in news and information...
Economycryptoslate.com

Introducing Dtravel, a blockchain-based Airbnb rival

Former executives from Airbnb, Expedia, and other global technology companies have joined forces with Binance-backed Travala.com to launch Dtravel, a new decentralized platform for the home-sharing economy that facilitating short and long-term stays payable with crypto and traditional payment methods. Dtravel is backed by a $5 million seed fundraising round...
SoftwareCoinDesk

Human Protocol Expands hCaptcha Tool, Launches Wallet to Make AI Smarter

By using Human’s hCaptcha – the anti-bot feature on websites that you may know as that thing that forces you to identify fire hydrants – developers can ensure transactions on their networks are executed by humans. The hCaptcha tool can be introduced to the design of third-party wallet plug-ins for web browsers such as Google Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Brave.
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

Italy based Open Banking Fintech Fabrick Introduces API-enabled Solutions for Supporting Open Finance

Italy-based Fabrick, an Open Banking ecosystem, is introducing various API-powered solutions that aim to harness the power of Open Finance. Fabrick has developed two different solutions that are reportedly based on Mastercard APIs: InControl for Business and Identity Check Mobile (IDCM). They are used to provide value to end users with intuitive applications.
Businessthepaypers.com

4finance partners iDenify to offer identity verification services to clients

4finance, a Latvia-based consumer lending group, has announced a partnership with iDenfy to offer identity verification services to its clients. iDenfy’s AI facial recognition systems enable companies to comply with various anti-money laundering regulations and satisfy due diligence obligations such as KYC, which is required by regulatory boards and law enforcement agencies. The decision by 4finance was a technology data-driven one, as over 70% of its client base is now applying for loans on their mobile devices, according to the press release.
Softwarethepaypers.com

ThetaRay teams up with Google Cloud for cross-border payments AML

ThetaRay, a provider of AI-based Big Data analytics, has teamed up with Google Cloud for cross-border payments AML. The global partnership with Google Cloud aims to protect banks, fintechs, PSPs, and payments infrastructure companies against money laundering activity hidden within cross-border transactions. When the global pandemic hit in early 2020, the financial industry and payments ecosystem increased their adoption of cloud-based systems to accommodate remote working. As a result, there is an increasing requirement for solutions that can detect money laundering in a cloud-based environment. Google Cloud’s global infrastructure is well positioned to deliver solutions on a global scale.
Retailthepaypers.com

Checkout.com report reveals surge in demand for digital payments

UK-based payments provider Checkout.com has issued a report revealing growing consumer demand for digital wallets, QR codes and crypto payments. The data comes from a new report, The New State Of Retail, from cloud-based global payment solutions provider Checkout.com, which gathered the views of 10,000 European consumers and 550 senior executives at Europe’s top ecommerce retail organisations.