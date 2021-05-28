CipherTrace Providing Analytics Support for Binance Smart Chain
Blockchain analytics and cryptocurrency intelligence company CipherTrace is now providing analytics support for Binance Smart Chain (BSC). With the inclusion of BSC into its portfolio of traceable assets, CipherTrace is bringing security and intelligence tools to the blockchain. CipherTrace’s tools will provide the power to identify higher risk financial transactions across BSC’s 600+ decentralized applications (dApps).beincrypto.com