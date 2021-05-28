Cancel
Politics

Newt Gingrich: The woke left and media allies are on the attack but Americans of all races remain patriotic

By Newt Gingrich
foxwilmington.com
 28 days ago

Despite every effort of the Woke left and its allies in the left-wing news media, most Americans remain proud of our country and value patriotism. The greatest dangers facing the Democrats in 2022 and 2024 are their radical wing’s constant outbursts of public anti-Americanism and their “woke” efforts to coerce Americans into accepting ideas they don’t believe – and in some cases deeply repudiate.

foxwilmington.com
Newt Gingrich
Americas
Politics
