This article is adapted from the new edition of "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth," which was published in paperback on Tuesday. When Donald Trump lost the presidency last November, Fox News lost too. But unlike Trump, Fox was never in denial about its loss. The network's executives and multi-million-dollar stars stared the ratings in the face every day and saw that their pro-Trump audience was reacting to the prospect of President Biden by switching channels or turning off the TV.