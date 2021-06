In 2010, the Associated Press reported more than 1,900 U.S. military weapons had supposedly been lost or stolen from bases across the country. How does that happen?. Even more shocking is some of the "missing" weapons have turned up in violent street crimes. Everything from machine guns, grenades and launchers, assault rifles, and more have gone missing. Some of the U.S. armories missing weapons of war include Army and Marine bases in California and Georgia.