Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

SeafoodNews.com Summary Friday, May 28

seafoodnews.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's Top Story: "New" Peter Pan Breaks All Records For Highest Grounds Prices in Copper River Fishery. Peter Pan Seafoods, under new management since the purchase last year from Maruha Nichiro by Rodger May of Northwest Fish Company and the Alaska-based McKinley Capital, broke historical records for ex-vessel prices last week when they pushed their offer for Copper River sockeyes to $12.60/lb and for Chinook to an unprecedented $19.60/lb. Jon Hickman, Peter Pan’s vice president of operations, spoke to SeafoodNews editor Peggy Parker...

www.seafoodnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Recreational Fishing#Copper River Fishery#Northwest Fish Company#Mckinley Capital#Chinook#Seafoodnews#North Indian Ocean#Odisha#Seafood Expo Global#Urner Barry Consulting#Appeal Review#Pacific Ocean Division#Full Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Seafood
Related
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Americas top stories: weekly summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News from the week ended 4 June. Pembina Pipeline has agreed to acquire Inter Pipeline, creating an energy infrastructure and petrochemicals firm with a pro forma enterprise value of Canadian dollar (C$) 53bn ($44bn), the companies said a joint statement on Tuesday.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Weekly Summary!! 14 June 2021

There's nothing much to report from last week. No trades hit. I was hopeful for US CPI, but it didn't come near my trigger, and the reaction was volatile and unsafe to trade. We didn't see a deviation on the weekly DOE crude oil inventories either. A pretty dull month so far, but no losses taken, which remains the most important goal to achieve.
Environmentclimate.gov

U.S. climate summary for May 2021

For May, the average contiguous U.S. temperature was 60.4°F, 0.2°F above the 20th-century average, ranking in the middle third of the 127-year record. The meteorological spring (March-May) average temperature for the Lower 48 was 52.6°F, 1.7°F above average, ranking in the warmest third of the record. Averaged over the first five months of the year, the contiguous U.S. temperature was 44.6°F, 1.3°F above the 20th-century average, ranking in the warmest third of the January-May record.
Agriculturesalmonbusiness.com

DFO rejects Cermaq Canada application to transfer 1.5 million fish

Too early to say if fish will need to be euthanised. Cermaq Canada has been denied by authorities a transfer licence that would have allowed it to grow out a final cycle of Atlantic salmon in the Discovery Islands, reports National Observer. In April, the salmon farmer had applied for...
Energy Industryarctictoday.com

IMO adopts an Arctic heavy fuel oil ban

LONDON — The United Nations shipping agency on Thursday adopted a ban on the use of heavy fuel oil in the Arctic region, but environmental groups said the regulations contained loopholes which will allow many vessels to keep sailing without enough regulatory control. Antarctic waters are protected by stringent regulations,...
Kodiak, AKKodiak Daily Mirror

Public urged to report marine animal strandings

Gray whale migration patterns bring the animals through the Kodiak Archipelago on their way from the Baja, Mexico, region to their Arctic Circle feeding grounds every year, and then back through on their return southward journey starting in September. In the last few years, however, biologists have noticed an uptick...
Agricultureboundarycreektimes.com

Feds deny B.C.’s Discovery Island fish farm application to restock

An application by fish farm operators in B.C.’s Discovery Islands to restock or extend their licenses has been denied by DFO. On June 14, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced that Cermaq Canada Ltd.’s April application to restock its area fish farms, as well as extend current licences until Feb. 2023 was denied.
Wildlifeinaturalist.org

Media and links to other summaries.

Discover what wild things inhabit the Southern Hemisphere in 2021 for the second-ever Great Southern BioBlitz!. Overall: https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/great-southern-bioblitz-2021-umbrella-project. Australia and surrounds: https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/great-southern-bioblitz-2021-oceania-umbrella-project. South America: (none yet). The ‘Great Southern BioBlitz’, or ‘GSB’ for short, is an international period of intense biological surveying in an attempt to record all the living...
Energy Industrygulfcounty.news

Oil spill monies help fund Gulf of Mexico reefs

The construction phase for the Florida Artificial Reef Creation and Restoration project has been completed. This project involved the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission coordinating with local coastal governments to deploy prefabricated artificial reef modules within permitted locations in the Gulf of Mexico, offshore of northwest Florida between Pensacola and Mexico Beach.
Earth ScienceEnvironmental News Network

Historical Climate Effects of Permafrost Peatland Surprise Researchers

Peatlands are an important ecosystem that contribute to the regulation of the atmospheric carbon cycle. A multidisciplinary group of researchers, led by the University of Helsinki, investigated the climate response of a permafrost peatland located in Russia during the past 3,000 years. Unexpectedly, the group found that a cool climate period, which resulted in the formation of permafrost in northern peatlands, had a positive, or warming, effect on the climate.
Chalmette, LAthestbernardvoice.com

Fishermen encouraged to attend public LDWF meeting on June 30

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is hosting a public meeting at the St. Bernard Parish Government Council Chambers in Chalmette on June 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. to discuss the 2019 Flood Disaster Grant Application and Spend Plan proposal. The State of Louisaina has been allocated...
Australiatasmaniantimes.com

Lake Malbena – Further Perversion of ‘Public Service’

Media release – The Wilderness Society, 18 June 2021. Further perversion of public service in push to privatise World Heritage wilderness. As if any were needed, there is now more evidence of the perversion of the Tasmanian public service in the Tasmanian Liberal Government’s continued push to privatise the island’s globally-significant national parks, including the world’s highest-rated World Heritage wilderness.
IndustryHouston Chronicle

The Earth is now trapping an 'unprecedented' amount of heat, NASA says

The amount of heat Earth traps has roughly doubled since 2005, contributing to more rapidly warming oceans, air and land, according to new research from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "The magnitude of the increase is unprecedented," said Norman Loeb, a NASA scientist and lead author of...
Environmentfox35orlando.com

Forecasters track 'Potential Tropical Cyclone' in the Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that a system in the Gulf of Mexico has developed into a "Potential Tropical Cyclone." NHC forecasters said that the system, which is moving toward the north near 9 mph with maximum sustained winds near 30 mph, could strengthen some more on Thursday night and Friday. It will approach the north-central Gulf Coast on late Friday or Saturday.
AmericasBusiness Insider

Government of Canada invests in partnerships to support freshwater habitat research

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Freshwater habitats include the numerous lakes, rivers, streams and waterways that are part of Canada's diverse aquatic ecosystem. These versatile habitats and species that call them home have been affected by human activity and environmental changes. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting research that will study and inform us on how we can sustainably protect freshwater habitats for all Canadians.
EconomyLa Grande Observer

USDA funding available for drought-stricken states

PORTLAND — As drought conditions deepen across the West, farmers and ranchers in four states can apply for $41.8 million in federal aid to preserve the health of their working lands. Funding is available in Oregon, California, Colorado and Arizona through the USDA Environmental Quality Incentives Program, or EQIP, which...