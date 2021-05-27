SeafoodNews.com Summary Friday, May 28
Today's Top Story: "New" Peter Pan Breaks All Records For Highest Grounds Prices in Copper River Fishery. Peter Pan Seafoods, under new management since the purchase last year from Maruha Nichiro by Rodger May of Northwest Fish Company and the Alaska-based McKinley Capital, broke historical records for ex-vessel prices last week when they pushed their offer for Copper River sockeyes to $12.60/lb and for Chinook to an unprecedented $19.60/lb. Jon Hickman, Peter Pan’s vice president of operations, spoke to SeafoodNews editor Peggy Parker...www.seafoodnews.com