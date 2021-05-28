Pontiac MP embarrassed after second webcam incident during a virtual session of the House of Commons

A mother-of-three hanged herself just two hours after her GP told her he would 'give her a ring tomorrow' during a phone appointment to discuss her urgent mental health, an inquest has heard. Clare Childes, 45, of Caernarfon, North Wales, reported suicidal thoughts during a 13-minute call with Dr Gwilym...
Queen Elizabeth II almost put her life in danger with her scheduled visit to Northern Ireland. Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the cancelation of Queen Elizabeth II's visit to the country. It reasoned out that the monarch needed to miss the engagement due to health concerns. "Following medical advice...
A video of Republican State Representative Jim Walsh showing how his key card no longer worked in an area of the Capitol campus has been posted online.Employees at the Washington State House of Representatives now have to show proof of vaccination to access certain House facilities.“I can’t get in the John L. O’Brien Building. Normally my key card will open this door. It doesn’t,” said Mr Walsh on video, which was posted to social media on 21 October, while trying his access card. “I’m speaking to you from outside the John L. O’Brien House office building in Olympia because members have been locked...
Queen Elizabeth II was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for "preliminary investigations" before being released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. This hospital stay comes on the heels of her trip to Northern Ireland being canceled earlier in the week due to concern from her doctors. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," Buckingham Palace said in a statement reported by The Sun.
LONDON (AP) — A man has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met constituents at a church hall last week. Authorities say a 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, has been charged...
Senior scientific advisers to the government have told ministers to start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic Covid measures amid rising infections and hospitalisation rates, as local councils and authorities urged Downing Street to “act now, rather than later”.The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said, in a meeting last week, the reintroduction of mask-wearing, working from home guidance and vaccine certification – key components to the government’s ‘plan B’ – would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” further down the road.In minutes published on Friday, Sage said that advice to work from home is...
The fatal stabbing of British MP David Amess was a terrorist incident, police said Saturday, at they investigated the second killing of a UK politician while meeting voters since 2016. The Metropolitan Police said its preliminary findings had revealed "a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism". Amess, a 69-year-old pro-Brexit...
Sir David Amess had written about how attacks on MPs could “happen to any of us” in a book published less than a year before his death.In Ayes & Ears: A Survivor's Guide to Westminster, which was released in December, the Conservative politician reflected on his time as one of parliament’s longest-serving MPs.He recalled hearing of the murder of Jo Cox, who was assassinated by a neo-Nazi outside her constituency surgery in 2016, and told how he was escorted out of parliament during the 2017 Westminster attack.Sir David said MPs had been advised to be “vigilant of the general...
The minute's silence that engulfed the House of Commons at 2.30pm yesterday was a moment of raw emotion. There stood our legislators: heads bowed, arms by their side, the whole chamber wrapped in solemnity, that swarming cockpit of confrontation suddenly so utterly stilled. The odd muffled beep of mobile phones...
Last year, we wrote an overview of the High Court decision in Love, Thoms v Commonwealth. The case concerned whether the Commonwealth had the power to deport two Aboriginal men who were born overseas.
Neither man was an Australian citizen under Commonwealth law. If the men were deemed “aliens”, then the Commonwealth could validly deport them.
This raised the question of whether it was possible for an Aboriginal person to be an alien in their own land. This question is important because if the men were not “aliens”, the Commonwealth could not deport them, even if they were not citizens.
Boris Johnson is facing an embarrassing rebellion, on the eve of next week’s Cop26 conference, from his own MPs who want to stop water companies dumping raw sewage into rivers. On Wednesday night, 22 Conservative MPs, including nine ex-ministers and six current select committee chairmen, rebelled against the Government by...
Social media bosses will escape prosecution for failing to stamp out online hate because of a dangerous loophole in proposed laws, Sir Keir Starmer has told Boris Johnson.At Prime Minister’s Questions, the Labour leader attacked the weakness in the Online Safety Bill – itself delayed for three years – saying it allowed one site to “cheerlead for terrorists”.Mr Johnson appeared to concede the loophole should be closed and agreed to finally bring forward the legislation before Christmas, in the wake of the killing of Sir David Amess.Amid widespread criticism that the government has dragged its heels, Sir Keir urged...
Health secretary Sajid Javid has warned that coronavirus restrictions could return in England in the run-up to Christmas, as UK infections hit almost 50,000 in a single day - their highest since July.Mr Javid rejected calls from NHS bosses for the government to immediately trigger its Plan B for Covid-19 - involving mandatory masks, vaccine passports for crowded venues like nightclubs and guidance to work from home - insisting that pressures on the health service are not yet “unsustainable”.But he called for a return to the “Blitz spirit” of the early days of the pandemic, warning Britons that unless...
Just 48 hours after mourning British MPs issued emotive appeals for political civility, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared impatient to go on the attack in parliament.
As Johnson spoke on Wednesday, outside, a handful of protesters erected a mock gallows, accusing MPs of "treason" in imposing lockdowns and launching vaccination programmes against the coronavirus pandemic.
The day before, an anti-vaccination mob had swarmed around senior cabinet minister Michael Gove on a street near parliament. Nearby police officers scrambled to protect him.
The killing last week of Conservative MP David Amess has prompted soul-searching among his colleagues from all sides as to why there is so much anger in the political air.
Contemplating a Christmas this year without turkey, toys or a tree, I wondered to myself what it might take for people to decide that Brexit was maybe not as great as it was cracked up to be, and start thinking about whether being in the European Union might not be so bad, after all. Maybe this is the start of a backlash. Soon the opposition parties will start to mumble about a closer relationship with our closest friends, neighbours and economic partners, with whom we have so much in common. Then there’d be a few brave souls making the...
Members of Parliament in Canada go through a trial by fire when they first enter the House of Commons. After an exhausting election period, new MPs must quickly come to grips with House of Commons procedures, hire staff and set up their constituency offices.
Rookie MPs who will soon enter the 44th Parliament are facing unique obstacles in addition to these existing challenges.
These hurdles include a lack of social contact with senior MPs if the House continues with hybrid sittings that limit in-person attendance, increased constituency service demands and a heightened climate of hostility towards politicians.
COVID-19 prevention measures...
A government vaccine adviser has said cutting the interval between a second dose of a Covid jab and a booster shot will be considered, but insisted data points to a six-month wait as the “sweet spot”.It comes after the former health secretary Jeremy Hunt urged the government to look at reducing the wait to protect more people over the winter amid intense criticism from Labour for the “stalling” booster scheme as cases exceeded 50,000.Professor Anthony Harnden, the deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said the delay between jabs was “something we will need to consider”...
London (CNN) — A man charged with the murder of British politician David Amess had links to the ISIS terror group and targeted the MP due to his support for air strikes on Syria, a court in London heard Thursday. Ali Harbi Ali, 25 and from London, appeared at Westminster...
