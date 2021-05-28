Maine CDC Director Shah Impressed With Scenic Milbridge
We've always known that some of the most impressive coastline vistas in the United States reside in downeast Maine. Yes, you know it's true. Stand on the historic Shore Path along Bar Harbor's waterfront some peaceful Sunday morning and admire the islands scattered within Mount Desert Narrows, or, pull over and into the scenic turnout off Route 1 in Sullivan some sunny day to take in the view of Cadillac Mountain from across Frenchman Bay. You just can't beat it.z1073.com