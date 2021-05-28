Maine CDC Director Shah Impressed With Scenic Milbridge

As the summer kicks into full gear here in Maine, so does the outdoor activity. For so many Mainers, that often means lunch on the run. Whether it's a hike to a swimming hole or a day laying on the beach, many of us pack a lunch that includes an Amato's real Italian sandwich. But if you're planning a Sunday excursion and want that classic Italian sandwich to munch on, you'll have to plan accordingly because several Amato's locations in Maine are now closed on Sundays.