‘Dexter’ Revival Teaser Reveals the Killer’s New Life

By Claire Epting
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dexter is back in a new teaser clip that reveals the serial killer’s charming side as he embraces his new identity. The final season of the Showtime series will wrap up the storyline of Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall. It’s also a revival of sorts — the previous eighth season debuted in 2013. The upcoming 10 episodes are a part of their own standalone limited series, which see Dexter in a new place with a new identity, but the same old desire to kill.

