FDA authorizes sotrovimab monoclonal antibody to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases

Interim data shows treatment with casirivimab and imdevimab resulted in a statistically significant reduction in viral loads compared to placebo.1. MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) today announced that Health Canada has issued an Interim Order authorization for casirivimab and imdevimab (REGN-COV2), to be administered together, for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), confirmed by direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, in adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) who are at high-risk for progressing to hospitalization and/or death.2 Patients who are at higher risk of contracting severe COVID-19 present with one or more of the following risk factors: Advanced age (50 years of age or older), irrespective of comorbidities, or 18 years of age or older and presence of one of the following comorbidities: obesity, cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, immunosuppressed based on prescribers' assessment.3.