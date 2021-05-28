DOJ announces initiative to reduce violent crime
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is initiating an endeavor designed to address the rise of major violent crimes nationwide. “We renew our commitment to reducing violent crime and building strong communities where all Americans are safe,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. “The Deputy Attorney General is issuing a comprehensive strategy to deploy our federal resources in the most effective way, disrupting the most dangerous threats and supporting the ground-level efforts of local law enforcement. In this endeavor, we will engage our communities as critical partners. And through our grantmaking, we will support programming at all stages – from the earliest violence interruption strategies to post-conviction reentry services.”homelandprepnews.com