The opinions expressed here do not represent those of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any part of the U.S. government. Air Force Lt. Col. William M. Danyluk is currently assigned to the Pacific Air Forces headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. He is the strategy branch chief in the A5/8 Directorate of Strategy, Plans and Programs. He is a certified Foreign Area Officer with a focus on South Asia and speaks Urdu, Hindi and Spanish.