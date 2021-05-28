As Drought Conditions Persist, Fire Officials Warn Of Lingering Fire Danger
A wildfire near Killington burning since mid-May was finally declared "out" just this week. The blaze persisted due to dry regional conditions stretching back more than a year. Those same conditions sparked a wildland fire that burned nearly 1,000 acres in northwest Massachusetts, the biggest blaze in that state in more than two decades. State fire officials say if such conditions persist, so too will the danger of fires.www.vpr.org