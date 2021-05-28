Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killington, VT

As Drought Conditions Persist, Fire Officials Warn Of Lingering Fire Danger

vpr.org
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wildfire near Killington burning since mid-May was finally declared "out" just this week. The blaze persisted due to dry regional conditions stretching back more than a year. Those same conditions sparked a wildland fire that burned nearly 1,000 acres in northwest Massachusetts, the biggest blaze in that state in more than two decades. State fire officials say if such conditions persist, so too will the danger of fires.

www.vpr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Killington, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Brush Fires#Fire Hose#Drought Conditions#Spring Fire#Extreme Weather#Vpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

11 Republican senators agree to bipartisan infrastructure deal

Eleven Republican senators said Wednesday that they have agreed to an infrastructure deal crafted by a group of 20 senators from both parties, meaning that the Senate could advance a measure without resorting to the reconciliation process, which would have enabled the bill to pass without any Republican votes, if all the Democrats voted for it.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the NYC Democratic mayoral debate

Eight Democrats vying to be New York City’s next mayor sparred over the most pressing issues facing the nation’s largest city on Wednesday in the final debate of the Democratic primary. The two-hour showdown presented the candidates with one last chance to make an impression on New Yorkers before voters...