How to Watch ‘Cruella’ Without Going to Theaters on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruella de Vil is back, and this time, she’s played by Emma Stone. “Cruella,” the prequel to Disney classic “101 Dalmatians,” hits theaters and Disney+ on Friday, May 28. You can watch it with Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99. As COVID-19 improves and theaters open up again, Disney is giving consumers a choice between going to movie theaters or enjoying the film from the comfort of your home.

MoviesNBC Bay Area

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Shoppingallears.net

Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
Electronicsgstylemag.com

NVIDIA Shield Adds Apple TV

The best gets better as NVIDIA Shield continues its support for apps and has finally added Apple TV to its portfolio of streaming apps it utilizes. The Apple TV app gives access to content you may already have on your profile but also to their Apple TV+ which features Apple Originals such as “The Morning Show”, “Central Park”, “Ted Lasso” and a whole list of other titles. Apple TV also provides access to content from Paramount+, Starz, AMC+, and ad-free / on-demand.
TV Showspapercitymag.com

Best New Films and TV Shows to Stream — And Even Go to the Theater For

The movie theaters are re-opening (with new films!) and you know I’ve already been to the Angelika Film Center to see the latest release. There are also some new good TV shows on HBO Max and rentable movies on platforms like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. From the sequel to a favorite thriller to a feel-good comedy, these are the best new films and TV shows to stream (and actually go to the theater for) right now.
Cell Phonesthestreamable.com

Apple TV App Arrives on Android TV Devices

Nvidia had no sooner unveiled that the Apple TV app is available for Shield TV users than news broke that Apple’s platform is now available across all Android TV devices. Noteworthy news for Apple, as Android TV becomes the latest platform to allow viewers to grab content from Apple TV+, Apple’s premium, subscription-based streaming platform. Android and Google TV have a combined 80 million devices and growing. Previously, smart TV support for the app was limited to Sony Bravia TVs and Chromecast with Google TV.
ElectronicsHartford Courant

The best Fire TV of 2021

As smart TVs grew in popularity, companies began to offer external devices that could connect more traditional TVs to online content. This gave users a way to access streaming services without buying a new smart TV with a built-in platform. One of those companies was Amazon, and they released their Fire TV device in 2014.
ElectronicsCNET

Walmart lists new Onn media streamers to take on Chromecast, Fire TV and Roku

Eagle-eyed shoppers spotted an interesting pair of Walmart listings Thursday: two new media streamers. Each is a Chromecast-enabled Android TV device with Google Assistant voice controls built into the remote. Both of them are branded under Walmart's own Onn personal electronics line, and as the store brand might indicate, they're priced to sell, ringing in at $25 and $30.
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch on Friday: ‘Lisey’s Story’ on Apple TV Plus

A previous description for “Lisey's Story” misstated the name of actor Clive Owen. The actor is Clive Owen, not Clive Owens. Trying (Apple TV Plus) A social worker goes with Nikki and Jason on an important visit, and Erica begins to date. The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV Plus) The Foxes...
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Add TV Providers to iOS and Apple TV

Even as much of our viewing habits are being changed because of streaming services, cable television is alive and well. For anyone with a TV subscription, iOS, iPadOS and and Apple TV offer users the ability to link their TV provider to the app and gain instant access to all of the video apps. That means the likes of Showtime, Stars, Epix and Cinemax are all gathered in one place to make finding your next episode even easier. Apple has a lengthy list of available providers for countries around the world, with the U.S. leading the pack with almost all major providers available.
MoviesCNET

The best movies on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has been around for more than a year but it doesn't have anywhere near as many movies as Netflix and other streaming rivals. Still, it's got A-listers like Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray on board -- and even collected a couple of Oscar nominations this year for the films Greyhound and Wolfwalkers.
Technologyxda-developers

Apple TV is now available on Android TV

The fact that Apple even has a video streaming service, Apple TV, is often forgotten by users outside of Apple’s own ecosystem. There, it’s displayed prominently, and it’s available on most Apple devices. But the Cupertino-based giant has also started slowly rolling out the service on competing platforms as well. If you actually like the content that’s available there, Apple TV is one of the best-priced alternatives in the video streaming space: a flat $4.99/mo fee gives you full unrestricted access to all content in the platform, even undercutting alternatives that were considered cheap on their own like Disney+. Now, you can now enjoy the service in your Android TV-powered streaming stick/box or TV.
Softwarethestreamable.com

Is Google’s Android TV Streaming Platform Growing Faster Than Roku and Amazon Fire TV?

According to data revealed by the Google Play Store, Google’s Android TV looks to be the fastest-growing connected TV platform available. Play Store metrics indicate that the YouTube App for Android TV has been downloaded over 100 million times, doubling the number that Google had reported in June of last year and 20 million more than the company officially reported just last month.
Technologymediapost.com

Android's TV's Growth Looks To Be Outpacing Roku, Amazon Fire TV

Control service access and data, and you control user bases and ultimately advertising. Little wonder that the leading connected devices have become so powerful. In the United States alone, shipments of connected TV devices grew by 14% in Q4 2020, to reach 36.1 million units, for a total of 349 million devices installed in U.S. homes, Strategy Analytics reported in March. Digital media streamers and smart TVs accounted for more than 80% of shipments.
TV ShowsCNET

Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra: Which high-end streamer is best for you in 2021?

At CNET we've reviewed nearly all of the best streaming devices, and when it comes to the most powerful, our favorites are the Roku Ultra and the new Apple TV 4K. Both are internet-connected boxes that take TV shows and movies from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Hulu and send them to any TV, and both are packed with features.
ElectronicsEngadget

The best streaming boxes and sticks you can buy

If you're on the market for a new streaming device, chances are you want to make your watching experience better than it already is. Maybe you're relying on your phone or tablet for binge-watch sessions right now, or your TV's built-in operating system just isn't cutting it anymore. Streaming dongles and set-top boxes are ubiquitous these days, but deciphering the differences between them can be challenging. Plus, they're not the only gadgets that can deliver your latest Netflix obsession to your TV screen. Let's break down all of the streaming device options you have today and give you our picks for the best you can buy.
TV & VideosCNET

Roku is making its own weekly what-to-watch TV show, Roku Recommends

Roku launched its first original TV show Thursday, a weekly what-to-watch program called Roku Recommends that highlights specific titles to stream across the channels and apps available on, well, Roku devices. It's the first original production out of what the company is calling its Roku Brand Studio, and it also works as way to drum up some extra advertising revenue: The show has corporate sponsors like Wal-Mart.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Sling TV on Roku: Is it available and how to install it

Introduced in January 2015, Sling TV was one of the first OTT alternatives to traditional cable. It not only provides brilliant value with its $35 Sling Orange or Sling Blue packages, but incredible flexibility too, letting you tailor your individual plan to your entertainment needs by adding Extras and a la carte Premium channels.