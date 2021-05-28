How to Watch ‘Cruella’ Without Going to Theaters on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The fact that Apple even has a video streaming service, Apple TV, is often forgotten by users outside of Apple’s own ecosystem. There, it’s displayed prominently, and it’s available on most Apple devices. But the Cupertino-based giant has also started slowly rolling out the service on competing platforms as well. If you actually like the content that’s available there, Apple TV is one of the best-priced alternatives in the video streaming space: a flat $4.99/mo fee gives you full unrestricted access to all content in the platform, even undercutting alternatives that were considered cheap on their own like Disney+. Now, you can now enjoy the service in your Android TV-powered streaming stick/box or TV.