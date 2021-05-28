How to Watch ‘Cruella’ Without Going to Theaters on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
Cruella de Vil is back, and this time, she’s played by Emma Stone. “Cruella,” the prequel to Disney classic “101 Dalmatians,” hits theaters and Disney+ on Friday, May 28. You can watch it with Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99. As COVID-19 improves and theaters open up again, Disney is giving consumers a choice between going to movie theaters or enjoying the film from the comfort of your home.thestreamable.com