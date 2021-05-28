Sec. of State proposing penalties at Oaknoll, Floyd memory and Sunset Hill cemeteries

The Georgia Secretary of State is proposing $300,000 in civil penalties against three cemeteries Floyd County for failing to provide proper care and maintenance. Oaknoll Memorial Gardens LLC, Floyd Memory Gardens LLC and Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens LLC have been cited for repeated violations of the Georgia Cemetery and Funeral Services Act of 2000 and each ordered to pay a $100,000 fine. All three are owned by StoneMor Inc. out of Bensalem, Pennsylvania.