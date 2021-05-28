Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Floyd County, GA

Sec. of State proposing penalties at Oaknoll, Floyd memory and Sunset Hill cemeteries

By Doug Walker DWalker@RN-T.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Secretary of State is proposing $300,000 in civil penalties against three cemeteries Floyd County for failing to provide proper care and maintenance. Oaknoll Memorial Gardens LLC, Floyd Memory Gardens LLC and Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens LLC have been cited for repeated violations of the Georgia Cemetery and Funeral Services Act of 2000 and each ordered to pay a $100,000 fine. All three are owned by StoneMor Inc. out of Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Floyd County, GA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Cemeteries#Floyd Memory Gardens Llc#Stonemor Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Rome, GAwrganews.com

Washington State man arrested in Rome

A man from Washington State was arrested on multiple charges following an incident Sunday on Swan Point Drive in Rome. According to Floyd County Jail records, 22-year old Darren Rice threatened to kill a man with a knife and then attempted to fight officers by resisting arrest. Rice continued to...