Beautiful fall days, like today, take me back to the Septembers and Octobers when I was growing up on the ranch. During those days the temperature was just right and the leaves on the chokecherry, serviceberry, oak, aspen, and birch trees that grow all around the ranch were in various colors. I have always loved the fall season; if only those days could have been home canned for later.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO