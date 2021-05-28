Tampa Bay Pro Combine - New Pre Draft Event Comes to Tampa Bay Area
The Tampa Bay Pro Combine presented by Florida's Sports Coast, is a new pre-draft basketball event. The combine will showcase over 40 top eligible NCAA Men's College draft prospects from around the nation who are looking to prove themselves in front of pro-basketball decision-makers. The groundbreaking event is being held on June 3-5, 2021 at AdventHealth's Sports Arena at Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County.www.abcactionnews.com