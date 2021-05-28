Cancel
Recipes for your summer BBQ

ABC Action News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares recipes and essentials for your summer BBQ!. Dr. Praeger’s offers vegetable-forward products that make healthy eating easy and delicious. Available at retailers nationwide including most shop from home/delivery websites. Visit ShopDrPraegers.com and use the code CAULI5 for $5 off your purchase. One per person, the...

www.abcactionnews.com
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Easy 3-Ingredient Recipes That Will Bring All the Smiles to the Dinner Table

If you’re busy with work, family, or life in general, it can be hard to find the time and energy to make dinner every night; especially when recipes require multiple ingredients you don’t typically have on hand. That’s why I’ve rounded up this list of easy 3-ingredient dinner recipes that only require a few items—and maybe some salt and pepper—to create show-stopping meals. Besides spending less time in the kitchen, these quick and easy recipes using simple ingredients also equate to less time spent at the grocery store. Double bonus.
RecipesOrlando Sentinel

Best smoked meat recipes for a BBQ

In cooking, the best results often come from the simplest techniques. However, simple doesn't always mean fast, which is the case for smoking meat. Smoking meat is all about time and temperature control. If you plan ahead, you can have tender, flavorful meat before the sun goes down on your BBQ. American classics like ribs, chicken and brisket are great choices, and a three-ingredient smoked teriyaki mushroom appetizer will keep guests happy until the main event.
RecipesThrillist

Grilling Newbies Can Make $10,000 Perfecting Their BBQ Skills This Summer

Some people think there's not much to barbecuing. You just light a fire and throw on whatever you're eating, whether it's steaks, burgers, hot dogs, or something else. Real grill masters know it's not that simple, but it takes time to reach that status. If you're more of a novice griller—someone who can maybe cook a hot dog to perfection, but hasn't quite mastered other meats—Reynolds has a job for you.
Recipesdelishably.com

Kachi Lassi Recipe: A Refreshing Summer Drink

Rajan loves cooking dishes from his native Indian cuisine. He likes to share his favourite recipes with his online readers. Kachi lassi is a summertime beverage from the North Indian region of Punjab. It is a cooling and refreshing beverage prepared with milk, rose syrup, water and ice. In Punjabi, this drink is called chabeel.
Recipeshomesandgardens.com

Ice cream recipes – make your summer sweeter, and cooler

Looking for delicious ice cream recipes you can make at home? Alice Hart has tried them all. 'Ice cream has long been a favorite of mine; I blame my mother, who used to pretend to work for the International Ice Cream Inspectorate whenever she visited an ice-cream parlor. She was so convincing that the staff would invariably start doling out tasters before the veneer cracked and the giggles gave her away.
RecipesFood52

Our 21 Best Side Dishes for Ribs—Because Your BBQ Deserves It

Whether they're dry rubbed or tossed in a sticky-sweet Kansas City-style sauce that leaves stains in unexpected places, baby back ribs instantly turn up the volume on your summer gathering. Pounds of ribs laid side by side is a sight to behold—and the smell of them coming right off the grill or being pulled out of the oven guarantees that neighbors will walk over uninvited to say, "what's cooking?" But hey, the more the merrier, especially when it comes to such a crowd-friendly main course like ribs.
RecipesOCRegister

Recipe: Cool off this summer with Mango-Citrus Sorbet

No wonder mangoes are the most widely consumed fruit in the world. The soft flesh is sweet and exotic, a blend of pineapple and tree-ripened peach. The scent is an alluring blend of pine forest and tropical jungle. Mangoes will ripen after they are harvested. For ripe fruit, look for...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

The Coolest Summer BBQ Outfits

Right next to picnics on the beach, bike rides along the water, patio brunches, and rooftop cocktails is another must-do summertime activity: attend (or host) a backyard BBQ. And with the warm weather (and all of its impending festivities) basically here, we can almost guarantee an outdoor grill session is on the horizon.
RecipesAlbany Herald

Celebrate the start of summer with a picnic and this recipe for potato salad

This year the summer solstice, which marks the official start of summer, falls on June 21. During this time of year, schedules become lax and meals often occur on-the-fly — and usually outdoors. When firing up the grill or packing picnic essentials, home chefs should consider which dishes they’ll serve...
Food & Drinksnewsfinale.com

The healthier BBQ sauces you can relish this summer

It’s barbecue season, and if you’re keen to eat well, you may be tempted by one of the new ‘healthy’ condiments — such as the relish that claims to nurture gut health, or ketchup that keeps your teeth cavity-free. Mandy Francis asked Ruth Kander, a dietitian at Fleet Street Clinic...
Recipesfood24.com

The importance of preserving your family recipes

Food is how I underline and punctuate the best moments in my life, from getting homemade chocolate cake from my aunt on my birthday as far back as I can remember to sharing samosas and chicken curry when I graduated from university and, most recently, devouring pavlova and berries with my wife on our wedding night. This is because someone making a dish or curating the perfect bite for me has always been my favourite way of saying I love you without saying it out loud. So, it makes sense then as I’ve gotten older, I wanted to tell people I love them with food. The only problem was getting the recipes from my family, who made these dishes as synonymous with my upbringing as school ties and being awkward around my many crushes.
Weight LossClickOnDetroit.com

How to keep the pounds off this summer BBQ season

It’s the season for firing up the grill! Outdoor gatherings are back and in the center of it all, and besides the fellowship is the food. If you are on a diet, don’t worry -- you can still enjoy the summer festivities and keep off the pounds, if you go in with a good plan.
Magazine, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Summer Veggie Recipes with Rachel Ray In Season Magazine

Summer fruits and vegetables are popping up and Rachel Ray In Season Magazine has a few recipes that you can make during the warmer months. For more great tips and recipes, order Rach Ray In Season Magazine today. Rachel Ray In Season is owned by the parent company of this...
RestaurantsQSR magazine

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill Introduces BBQ Briske for Summer

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, known for being home to the original sweet pork barbacoa, is introducing a new, limited-time protein. Available this summer, Mexican BBQ Brisket is a slow-cooked brisket covered with a smoky Mexican BBQ sauce and topped with sweet & tangy pickled veggies. “It’s where Mexican meets BBQ,”...
RecipesPosted by
People

Get the Ultimate Summer Dessert Recipe Enjoyed by the Royals!

There's nothing sweeter than English strawberries and cream! And this centuries-old royal tradition is deceptively decadent - and easy to make. Together, strawberries and cream "create a deliciously airy and sweet pairing," Nick Marston, chairman of the trade body British Summer Fruits, says in the summer issue of PEOPLE Royals, out now. The combo has been enjoyed in the U.K. for centuries, with Cardinal Wolsey - right-hand man to King Henry VIII - credited as the first person to create the dish in the 16th century. The Wimbledon tennis championships now serve close to 192,000 portions of the juicy treats every year!
RecipesPosted by
My Country 95.5

Must-Try Beer and BBQ Recipes for Father’s Day

One of my fondest memories of Father's Day with my Dad is our tradition of barbecuing. I can remember a year when we both spent hours trying to perfect our own BBQ sauce and dry rub. (See our inspiration from Alton Brown, below). It was not only a fun bonding moment, but we also felt like we could possibly master the art of BBQ. Granted we used just about every dish in the kitchen, and managed to leave the kitchen looking like a bomb exploded. But, Mother's Day was last month so we just went with it.
Food & DrinksBHG

BBQ and Wine Pairings for Summer Cookouts

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you can create unexpected pairings like wine with Pringles, you better believe you can pair wine with barbecue. Although beer often takes the spotlight around the grill, there are few beers that can bring out the bold flavors of barbecue better than a perfectly paired wine. "The adventure of pairing is fun," says Karen Bonarrigo, chief administrative officer for Messina Hof Wine Cellars in Texas, "and barbecued and grilled foods are big in the flavor department, meaning wine choices can be equally spectacular." When it comes to pairing wine with grilled food, Bonarrigo recommends starting with two sips of the wine first (the first as a palate cleanser and the second to focus on the flavor of the wine) before moving on to the food. From there, it's game-on for sipping and enjoying a great meal with good company.
RecipesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

RECIPE: Black Bean BBQ Steak Burgers from the Center for Plant-Based Living

3 cups cooked black beans or 2 (14-ounce) cans black beans drained and rinsed. 1 ½ tablespoons steak seasoning (such as Penzey’s Mitchell Street Steak Seasoning) ¾ teaspoon barbecue seasoning (such as Penzey’s Barbecue of the Americas Seasoning) ½ teaspoon onion powder. ½ teaspoon garlic powder. Heavy pinch of sea...
RecipesTelegraph

BBQ corn with spicy miso lime butter recipe

I recommend making a double batch of this butter as it’s delicious on lots of things. Keep in the fridge (rolled in baking paper into a fat sausage shape) and slice off as and when you need it – you can let it melt on to grilled fish, chicken or roast sweet potatoes, a simple side of greens or a bowl of peas. For a really quick supper, I like it tossed through hot soba noodles and topped with pickled cucumbers.