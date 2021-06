If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s that our nation needs to get serious about our approach to public health. There are many flaws and inefficiencies in the healthcare system in need of reform, but one of the most pressing is the astronomically high costs that drug companies charge for prescription medication. The sticker shock that patients face to fill life-saving drugs is a burden for too many families, and if we are truly going to build our country back following the pandemic, bringing down prescription drug costs has to be our top goal.