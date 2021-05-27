Cancel
Mental Health

Having OCD May Triple a Person's Odds for a Stroke

MedicineNet.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, a common mental health condition known as OCD, may have more than triple the risk of having a stroke, according to a new report from Taiwanese researchers. As to why, the study authors aren't sure. The investigators speculate that other mental health problems suffered by OCD...

www.medicinenet.com
#Ischemic Stroke#Hemorrhagic Stroke#The Stroke#Ocd#Taiwanese#Chang Gung University#Ocd#University Of Kentucky
Women's HealthColumbian

Early menopause may raise stroke risk

Early menopause could mean an increased risk of stroke caused by blocked blood vessels, according to a new study. Yet for each year of menopause delay, stroke risk fell by 2 percent. Stroke is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, and women have a 4 percent higher lifetime stroke risk...
Diseases & Treatmentsbrownbarron.com

The 4 Things to Do to Reduce Your Chance of Having a Stroke

According to the CDC, a person in the United States is the victim of a stroke every 40 seconds. A stroke occurs when there is a blockage or a reduction of blood flow in the arteries of the brain. Without this blood flow, critical brain cells begin dying in minutes, which can lead to long-term disability. Strokes can be caused by the bursting of a blood vessel (hemorrhagic stroke), but the most common is a blocked artery (ischemic stroke). It’s important to recognize the symptoms of stroke, because the longer it takes to get the stroke victim professional medical care, the more damage that can occur. Caught quickly, the stroke damage can be addressed with such things as clot-busting drugs, and every second counts.
Mental HealthNews Channel Nebraska

The Best Treatment-Resistant Depression Options Today

Originally Posted On: Treatment-Resistant Depression Options | Alternatives to Antidepressants – Sage Neuroscience Center (sageclinic.org) Depression is a condition that is typically treated with medication, therapy, or both. It is often managed very well with the proper treatment, however, there are instances when depression does not respond fully or even partially to these common treatment options. This type of depression is considered treatment-resistant depression and it affects different people for different reasons.
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

AHA News: Preterm Babies May Have Higher Stroke Risk as Young Adults

Last Updated: June 17, 2021. THURSDAY, June 17, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- Babies born prematurely may have significantly higher risk of stroke as young adults – and the earlier the birth, the greater the risk, suggests an extensive new study. Although people born prematurely have been shown to...
Mental Healthbelmarrahealth.com

Is Your Overactive Bladder Affecting Mental Health?

The physical and the mental are connected in nearly every way. And if you’ve got an overactive bladder, you know exactly what I’m talking about. Even though an overactive bladder (OAB) is a physical issue resulting in frequent urges to urinate, the constant fear of wetting yourself or being too far from a bathroom at any given time affects mental health.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Where in the World Have All the Strokes Gone?

Globally, to date, there have been nearly 125 million confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) during this pandemic, including >2.7 million deaths, as reported to World Health Organization. Although the common symptoms of COVID-19 are cough, dyspnea, fever, chills, myalgia, anosmia, and ageusia, an increase in several neurologic manifestations, specifically ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke syndromes, has been recognized. Ischemic stroke related to COVID-19 may be secondary to thrombotic microangiopathy, vascular endotheliopathy, arterial dissection, or leukoencephalopathy of the posterior reversible encephalopathy type.1 Hemorrhagic stroke associated with COVID-19 may also be due to intracerebral hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, or microbleeds.1 The incidence of stroke during the pandemic was predicted to increase due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus link to both thrombotic and hemorrhagic risk potential.2 Paradoxically, stroke admissions to hospital appeared to decline during the pandemic, speculated to be due to a fear of infection, leading to patients with stroke refusing to call for emergency medical services.2 Scientists called for epidemiologic data to characterize and more clearly understand the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on stroke care.2,3.
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

All About Relationship OCD

Doubts, questions, and flaws: Virtually every relationship has them. But if you have relationship OCD, these issues could be continually on your mind. Perhaps you have what most would consider an ideal relationship. Your partner is loving, attentive, and genuinely supportive. But for some reason, you have nagging doubts about them that won’t go away.
Mental HealthUS News and World Report

Is Depression Genetic or Environmental?

Depression can be traced to both genetic and environmental factors. If you've been experiencing more feelings of anxiety or depression lately, you're definitely not alone. A 2021 report from KFF found that during the pandemic, 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, up from 1 in 10 who reported those symptoms from January to June 2019.
Mental HealthMcKnight's

CBT is ‘highly effective’ for chronic insomnia in the oldest adults, new study finds

Seniors aged 74 years and older who are troubled by chronic insomnia can be successfully treated with standardized cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, a new study has found. Insomnia in older adults is common and associated with increased mortality and other illnesses, including depression, anxiety, cognitive decline and increased risk for falls. CBT, an evidence-based psychological treatment, has been shown to help ease the condition. But most studies have focused on people aged 65 to 74 years old or older, reported investigators from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City.
Public HealthLockhaven Express

Study: COVID- positive people have more severe strokes

DANVILLE — Among people who have strokes and COVID-19, there is a higher incidence of severe stroke as well as stroke in younger people, according to new data from a multinational study group on COVID-19 and stroke, led by a team of Geisinger researchers. The COVID-19 Stroke Study Group’s latest...
Healthbackpacker.com

Heat Stroke Kills Hikers. A New First-Aid Technique May Help.

In each of the last five decades, the intensity, duration and frequency of heat waves in the US has increased. Extreme heat will likely take its toll on hikers this summer as well. For most, the worst symptoms they’ll experience will be swollen feet and ankles, the annoying rash of prickly heat, or even heat exhaustion, an uncomfortable combination of fatigue, nausea, cramps and headache. None of these maladies are life-threatening. But then there’s heat stroke, a potentially lethal elevation of temperature that’s a true medical emergency.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Is There a Link Between PTSD and OCD?

People may develop PTSD in response to witnessing or experiencing a distressing event. They often have recurring flashbacks of the event. About a quarter of people with PTSD also have OCD. People with OCD often have unwanted thoughts and develop repetitive behaviors to cope. Some people are more prone to...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Functional analysis of distinct populations of subthalamic nucleus neurons on Parkinson’s disease and OCD-like behaviors in mice

The subthalamic nucleus (STN) is a component of the basal ganglia and plays a key role to control movement and limbic-associative functions. STN modulation with deep brain stimulation (DBS) improves the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD) and obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) patients. However, DBS does not allow for cell-type-specific modulation of the STN. While extensive work has focused on elucidating STN functionality, the understanding of the role of specific cell types is limited. Here, we first performed an anatomical characterization of molecular markers for specific STN neurons. These studies revealed that most STN neurons express Pitx2, and that different overlapping subsets express Gabrr3, Ndnf, or Nos1. Next, we used optogenetics to define their roles in regulating locomotor and limbic functions in mice. Specifically, we showed that optogenetic photoactivation of STN neurons in Pitx2-Cre mice or of the Gabrr3-expressing subpopulation induces locomotor changes, and improves locomotion in a PD mouse model. In addition, photoactivation of Pitx2 and Gabrr3 cells induced repetitive grooming, a phenotype associated with OCD. Repeated stimulation prompted a persistent increase in grooming that could be reversed by fluoxetine treatment, a first-line drug therapy for OCD. Conversely, repeated inhibition of STNGabrr3 neurons suppressed grooming in Sapap3 KO mice, a model for OCD. Finally, circuit and functional mapping of STNGabrr3 neurons showed that these effects are mediated via projections to the globus pallidus/entopeduncular nucleus and substantia nigra reticulata. Altogether, these data identify Gabrr3 neurons as a key population in mediating the beneficial effects of STN modulation thus providing potential cellular targets for PD and OCD drug discovery.
Fitnessnewslanes.com

Diabetes type 2: Best diet to help lower your blood sugars and reduce serious health risks

Type 2 diabetes means your body does not produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar levels. Blood sugar – the main type of sugar found in blood – can inflict damage on the body if left to rise uncontrollably. The resulting damage doubles up as the first perceptible warning signs of type 2 diabetes for most people. What is the best diet to follow to help keep blood sugars healthy?
Celebritiesdebatepost.com

Celebrities who have overcome a stroke, cerebrovascular accident

With the release of his memoirs, “The beauty of living twice“, Sharon Stone shared his experience with a stroke he suffered 20 years ago, doctors predicted that he only had a 1% chance of survival. Do you know what a stroke is? According to Hospital Clínic Barcelona the term stroke,...