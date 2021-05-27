Having OCD May Triple a Person's Odds for a Stroke

The subthalamic nucleus (STN) is a component of the basal ganglia and plays a key role to control movement and limbic-associative functions. STN modulation with deep brain stimulation (DBS) improves the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD) and obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) patients. However, DBS does not allow for cell-type-specific modulation of the STN. While extensive work has focused on elucidating STN functionality, the understanding of the role of specific cell types is limited. Here, we first performed an anatomical characterization of molecular markers for specific STN neurons. These studies revealed that most STN neurons express Pitx2, and that different overlapping subsets express Gabrr3, Ndnf, or Nos1. Next, we used optogenetics to define their roles in regulating locomotor and limbic functions in mice. Specifically, we showed that optogenetic photoactivation of STN neurons in Pitx2-Cre mice or of the Gabrr3-expressing subpopulation induces locomotor changes, and improves locomotion in a PD mouse model. In addition, photoactivation of Pitx2 and Gabrr3 cells induced repetitive grooming, a phenotype associated with OCD. Repeated stimulation prompted a persistent increase in grooming that could be reversed by fluoxetine treatment, a first-line drug therapy for OCD. Conversely, repeated inhibition of STNGabrr3 neurons suppressed grooming in Sapap3 KO mice, a model for OCD. Finally, circuit and functional mapping of STNGabrr3 neurons showed that these effects are mediated via projections to the globus pallidus/entopeduncular nucleus and substantia nigra reticulata. Altogether, these data identify Gabrr3 neurons as a key population in mediating the beneficial effects of STN modulation thus providing potential cellular targets for PD and OCD drug discovery.