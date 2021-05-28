A broken and contrite spirit

This is part two of a series about Larry, who was 40 years old when he enrolled in hospice with end-stage cirrhosis of the liver. In part one, “The House of the Rising Sun”, Larry shared, “I started drinking when I was fourteen. I was a shy person, but when I drank I came out of it. It was ‘liquid courage.’” Larry’s mother, Debbie stated,” Larry was a follower. He wanted to fit in, to be accepted.” Larry declared, “I just want to tell others not to go down the same road I went down. Be your own person; but make wise decisions. Don’t try to be somebody you’re not just to fit in. “

Larry and I talked about the physical changes associated with illness (and aging); and how we’d like to convince others that, “I didn’t always look like this.” Debbie showed me pictures of Larry when he was healthy. Larry stated that he enjoyed installing siding and added, “I was pretty good at it. I liked seeing the difference when it was finished.” He also stated, “I used to like to read. I didn’t like science fiction; I liked biographies and history. And I used to have a good memory. I could read a book and tell you everything in it a year later, but now my memory is shot.”

Debbie testified “Larry was always tenderhearted. He watched after his sisters. He was like a father figure to them. And he was always respectful of me and his daughter in everything he did. He was my rock.” I shared a lesson that my daughter, Jessie, taught me several years ago. Following the death of her close friend who had a drug problem, Jessie exclaimed, “Dad, someone needs to tell people that just because someone has a drug problem it doesn’t mean that they’re a worthless person.” I suggested to Larry that “we all have problems”, and that there’s only “One” good; therefore the rest of us are left in need of mercy and grace, in need of a Redeemer. Larry replied, “I really like what you just said.” I informed Larry, “I didn’t say it; Jesus did,” (Matthew 19:16-17) .

I respect Larry for not blaming others or feeling sorry for himself. Larry admitted, “This is what I did to myself. I don’t blame anybody. And I don’t want anybody feeling sorry for me. What I’m sorry for is what I did to the people who love me.” I explained to Larry that the Bible differentiates between “godly sorrow” and the “sorrow of the world”. The “sorrow of the world” says “I’m sorry I got caught. How can I get myself out of this mess?” But “godly sorrow” says “I’m sorry for what I’ve done that’s hurt, grieved or disappointed God and others”; and “godly sorrow “produces repentance leading to salvation.” (2 Corinthians 7:10) And it was the first week of last November that Larry’s sorrow produced “repentance leading to salvation”. Larry went to church with his grandmother and went to the altar. Debbie recounted, “He never was one to believe in the Holy Spirit, but when he got home he said, ‘Mom you missed it, I got the Holy Spirit’”.

During one of our conversations at the Hospice Center Larry admitted that he was still struggling with some habits that he wished he could change. I encouraged him to focus on God and let God do the changing. I pointed out that I was “born again” before he was born the first time, but I still struggle with issues. Then Larry grinned and replied, “You’re an old man aren’t you?” to which I replied, “Okay young whippersnapper”.

God is touched and moved by a truly “broken and contrite spirit” (Psalm 51:17); “The Lord is near to those who have a broken heart, and saves such as have a contrite spirit.” (Psalm 34:18) And we don’t even have to itemize our sins. All the thief on the cross said to Jesus was that he and the other thief deserved the punishment they were receiving and; “Lord, remember me when You come into Your kingdom.” And Jesus said to him, “Assuredly, I say to you, today you will be with Me in Paradise” (Luke 23: 39-43)

In closing I leave you with both a question and an invitation couched in the lyrics of the song, Power in the Blood: “Would you be free from the burden of sin…Would you be free from your passion and pride…Come for a cleansing to Calvary’s tide…Would you be whither, much whiter than snow…Sin stains are lost in it’s life giving flow; there’s wonderful power in the blood.”

