Tonight Apollo Crews was set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Big E, and it immediately devolved into chaos thanks to Owens. Owens went right to work charging at Crews, and then he switched things up and went after Zayn, who spent much of the early match knocked down outside of the ring. Eventually, Crews got the better of Owens, and Zayn was itching for the tag to get in on the action. He did just that, and Zayn and Crews looked pretty good working together as they kept Owens from tagging in Big E.