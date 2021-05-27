WWE Is Still Considering Six Stadiums For SummerSlam

WWE has announced that SummerSlam Travel Packages will go on sale this Tuesday, June 15 at 12pm ET via SummerSlamTravel.com. WWE has been billing the biggest show of the summer as “Your Summer Vacation Destination” to encourage fans to make the trip to Las Vegas after spending most of the last year at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SummerSlam Travel Packages include premium seating at Allegiant Stadium for the pay-per-view, exclusive experiences with WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers, hotel accommodations, and more. It’s interesting to note that while there will be experiences with wrestlers, the announcement says personalized autographs and/or photographs will not be available to the “evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.”