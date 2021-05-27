Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Is Still Considering Six Stadiums For SummerSlam

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 28 days ago

It was reported earlier today that WWE would hold SummerSlam on August 21st at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It turns out that the date and location is still up in the air. Sports Business Journal is reporting that the stadiums being considered to host the show are the following:

www.ewrestlingnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Pacquiao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium#Nrg Stadium#Nissan Stadium#Stadiums#Combat#Summerslam#Sports Business Journal#Wrestlevotes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Had List Of ‘Mega Names’ They Wanted For SummerSlam

WWE wants to make SummerSlam the biggest show they possibly can. A recent report stated that WWE wants to make the biggest party of the summer “this year’s WrestleMania.” They will need some major star power to pull off that feat. Roman Reigns vs John Cena is already likely happening...
NFLringsidenews.com

How WWE Tried To Cover Up SummerSlam Location

WWE made an announcement that there were six NFL stadiums in the running to host SummerSlam. That came during a time when reports were out that Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium would host the biggest party of the summer. The company wanted to keep that news suppressed so they could announce it themselves. That is not what happened this time as so many fans already knew about their SummerSlam plans.
WWEf4wonline.com

Mat Men Podcast: WWE all in for SummerSlam in Las Vegas

Today on Mat Men, Andrew and Rich break down all of this week’s pro wrestling news and rumors. WWE has announced the location for SummerSlam and it will be in Las Vegas. Andrew has all the details on what went on and how WWE finally settled on Las Vegas. Will they be able to overcome the lack of interest in the product by making this show as big as possible?
WWE411mania.com

Edge Match Possible For This Year’s WWE Summerslam

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s likely that Edge will be part of this year’s Summerslam, which happens on August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He is currently set to return on the episode of Smackdown from Houston, Texas on July 16. As previously noted there has...
WWEPWMania

Full Details On WWE SummerSlam 2021 Travel Packages

WWE has announced that SummerSlam Travel Packages will go on sale this Tuesday, June 15 at 12pm ET via SummerSlamTravel.com. WWE has been billing the biggest show of the summer as “Your Summer Vacation Destination” to encourage fans to make the trip to Las Vegas after spending most of the last year at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SummerSlam Travel Packages include premium seating at Allegiant Stadium for the pay-per-view, exclusive experiences with WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers, hotel accommodations, and more. It’s interesting to note that while there will be experiences with wrestlers, the announcement says personalized autographs and/or photographs will not be available to the “evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
WWEPWMania

Latest Backstage News Regarding WWE’s Plans For SummerSlam 2021

During the latest edition of the Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian provided some more news items regarding the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV. As previously noted, WWE is looking to make this year’s Summerslam a Wrestlemania-caliber show. The story of WWE looking at six different stadiums for Summerslam was reportedly planted...
WWE411mania.com

John Cena Plays Dumb Regarding WWE SummerSlam During Interview for F9

– The WWE on FOX Sports Twitter account took note of John Cena being asked about SummerSlam 2021 during an interview with Tara Hitchcock this week while promoting F9: The Fast Saga. You can view the clip where Cena is asked about SummerSlam below. When asked about his plans for...
WWEringsidenews.com

Edge Expected To Be A Babyface At WWE SummerSlam

WWE Hall Of Famer Edge last competed at WrestleMania 37, where he faced off against Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Night Two of the pay-per-view. Edge would be unable to win the match and become the WWE Universal Champion. Since...
WWEPWMania

John Cena’s Response On Appearing At WWE SummerSlam 2021

During an interview Fox Sports to promote his Fast and Furious movie, John Cena was asked about a possible WWE return at Summerslam. Cena was asked about what he was doing on August 21st and said he was hopefully going to “enjoy the summer.” Cena was then asked if he was going to Vegas and Cena responded by asking what was in Vegas. The reporter mentioned Summerslam but Cena did not outright answer the question. Cena said that he’s got a lot going on and “I don’t want to create expectations that I can’t manage.”
NFLewrestlingnews.com

WWE Holding Talent Tryouts On SummerSlam Week

STAMFORD, Conn. WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it will search for the next generation of Superstars and host a multi-day talent tryout in Las Vegas as part of SummerSlam Week. The tryouts will give elite male and female athletes and performers the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the...
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sounds Like WWE's SummerSlam 2021 Could Be Even Bigger Than WrestleMania 37

The WWE hosted WrestleMania 37 with a reduced fan capacity earlier in the year, with the pandemic still making large crowds an impossibility, but the company apparently intends to make up for that in a big way in the near future. If it wasn't already apparent that the WWE had big plans for this year's SummerSlam by booking Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, several new rumors have surfaced that indicate the the upcoming pay-per-view is getting set up to be even bigger than WrestleMania.
WWEComicBook

WWE: Another Major Match Reportedly Booked for SummerSlam 2021

WWE reportedly wants SummerSlam to be the biggest wrestling event of 2021. The show will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be on tha tail end of WWE's 25-city tour that marks a return to the road following the COVID-19 pandemic. The headlining match rumored for the show is a WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and a returning John Cena, but on Monday @WrestleVotes dropped a new report about another major matchup — Edge vs. Seth Rollins for the first time ever. "The Rated-R Superstar" has been out of action since WrestleMania, but is being advertised for the July 16 episode of SmackDown in Houston.