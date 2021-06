When it comes to reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross, the question about him jumping from the Black & Gold Brand to WWE's main roster has always been more about "when" than "if." Kross was asked about the topic during a press conference on Saturday ahead of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and the champ responded by saying (h/t Fightful), "I'm not a very big fan of undermining people's intelligence. I don't think that's really something anyone in this business should put on themselves. I think the WWE Universe [and] NXT fans should decide who the greatest will be, in due time. But I will tell you this, I don't plan on ever losing this title. That's number one. Number two; I don't plan on staying in NXT forever. Number three; find out on Sunday."