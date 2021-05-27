Cancel
WWE

Two Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE 205 Live Broadcast

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new episode of 205 Live will air on Peacock on Friday. WWE issued the following:. Hale tangles with Nese, Sterling battles Daivari on 205 Live. Asher Hale, who recently accomplished his goal of making it to WWE after a 14-year trek, has turned some heads early in his purple brand tenure. Following an extremely intense battle against Ari Sterling last week, in which he came up just short, the rebellious Superstar has an opportunity get back in the win column with a one-on-one matchup against Tony Nese.

Tony Nese
Ariya Daivari
