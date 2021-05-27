Two Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE 205 Live Broadcast

Roman Reigns will be facing Rey Mysterio in a Hell In A Cell match on Smackdown this week. That’s right, the Universal Title is on the line during the action on Fox. The Master of the 619 decided to tweet that he couldn’t wait any longer for this date with destiny. The animosity between the Big Dog and the Mysterio family has been ramping up in recent weeks. (Tossing Dominic out of the ring was a sight to see on social media.) Jey Uso will probably be close to the action as the family struggle continues to develop. Jimmy is back and driving a wedge between his twin and the family’s leader. Headed into the next PPV, it seems clear that viewers are going to see a confrontation between Roman and the rogue Uso at some point. For now, Mysterio gets his shot in a Hell In A Cell this week. There are sure to be fireworks when SmackDown gets to the main event.