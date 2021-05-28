Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE & NJPW Discussing Potential Partnership

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter thatNew Japan Pro Wrestling and WWE President Nick Khan have been in talks that would see WWE become the exclusive American partner for NJPW. The talks have been going on since either March or early April and include WWE sending talent to...

www.ewrestlingnews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Meltzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Wrestling#Wrestling Ring#Combat#American#Ring Of Honor#Impact Wrestling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPWMania

Nikki Cross Comments On Killian Dain’s WWE Release

Nikki Cross took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to the departure of her husband, Killian Dain. Cross responded to Dain’s statement announcing his WWE release, and said the whole world is waiting to see what’s next from him. “The whole world is waiting for you my love. I have...
WWE411mania.com

Potential Spoiler on Star Backstage at Tonight’s WWE NXT

A potential spoiler has been reported regarding a star who is backstage at tonight’s WWE NXT. PWInsider reports that Samoa Joe is backstage at tonight’s taping. It was reported earlier this week that Joe is returning to the company and will be exclusive to the NXT brand. There has been...
WWE411mania.com

NJPW Strong Results: Rocky Romero Teams With Lio Rush, More

The latest NJPW Strong went down the Road to Ignition, with Rocky Romero and Lio Rush teaming together and more. You can see the results from Friday’s show below per NJPW. The show aired on New Japan World. * Hikuleo def. Alex Coughlin via Tongan Driver (7:41) * Rocky Romero...
WWEf4wonline.com

NJPW Strong results: Fred Yehi debuts

Coughlin greeted Hikuleo with an icy stare as the giant stepped into the ring. After a bit of grappling on the feet, Hikuleo overpowered Coughlin and put him down with a big bodyslam and vertical suplex. Hikuleo bullied Coughlin a bit more but Shibata’s Young Lion would mount a comeback and eventually put Hikuleo down with a jumping shoulder block before he’d lock him into a single-leg crab. It wasn’t enough to put the much larger Hikuleo away, though. Hikuleo was back to his feet soon after, then he planted Coughlin with a snap powerslam and sit-out Death Valley Bomb for the win.
WWE411mania.com

Note On Attendance For NJPW Dominion This Year

NJPW held their annual Dominion event earlier this week, where Shingo Takagi defeated Kazuchika Okada to become the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show had 3,045 paid fans at Osaka-Jo Hall, which wasn’t a sell out even at the limited 5,000 capacity. The...
WWEstillrealtous.com

AEW Expected To Sign Recently Released WWE Star

Over the last few months WWE has released a number of talents from the company, and everyone is wondering where those talents will end up moving forward. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that Aleister Black will end up signing with All Elite Wrestling, but it is not a done deal at this point in time.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Triple H Discusses The Current State Of WWE NXT

Triple H was asked about the state of NXT during the conference call with the media after Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House. “Look, I think you’re always looking for a spark. I think you’re coming out of COVID with certain storylines and the ebb and flow of where you’re going. Look, everybody has their opinion and they’re entitled to those opinions. I’m happy with the product. I think talent are working very hard. I think the spark comes — no show goes for ten straight years without having ebb and flow. No show goes through periods of time where things are, ‘hey, this is pretty good,’ and then certain periods of time where things are off the charts.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

NJPW Strong: Road to Ignition Ep 44 Review

Tonight’s episode on NJPW Strong will feature Lio Rush and Rocky Romero working together as a tag team for the first time. Summary: My prediction: Hikuleo is going to destroy Coughlin. Coughlin stares a hole in Hikuleo. Hikuleo breaks the tie-up with a body slam. The match gets intense as Hikuleo goes full Kevin Nash on Coughlin in the corner. Hikuleo buries Alex with a standing vertical suplex for the first pin attempt. Coughlin escapes a body slam and starts painting Hikuleo with shoulder tackles and uppercuts. Coughlin hits a deadlift suplex for two. Hikuleo cuts off his momentum with a powerslam. Hikuleo ends the match with a running drop slam.
WWEfighterfans.com

Samoa Joe Potentially Returning To WWE Following Release

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe is one of the performers who has been released over the past few months. With WWE supposedly making ‘budget cuts,’ Joe was on the chopping block in the first round back on April 15. According to Fightful Select, Joe is now likely to be returning...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Triple H Wants Metallica To Play At A WWE Event, Discusses Poppy And Code Orange Performing In NXT

NXT has always presented an "underground" vibe thanks to the vision on Triple H, who is a noted metal head. The brand uses metal music as a soundtrack for events and keeps the lights low to create a more intimate "local club" setting when watching performances. NXT has also been the home of many live performances, including Poppy, who appeared on the most recent episode of NXT to bring back Io Shirai and drop her latest EP.
WWEPWMania

Impact’s Josh Alexander To Debut On NJPW Strong

Impact Wrestling X Division Champion Josh Alexander is scheduled to make his NJPW debut this week. The Walking Weapon of Impact is set to wrestle Alex Coughlin on Friday’s Ignition edition of NJPW Strong. This will be the beginning of Coughlin’s Open Challenge series. This will be the latest match...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Vanessa Borne Discusses What's Next Following WWE Release

Despite being released by WWE in May and not wrestling an official match since January 2020, Vanessa Borne is ready to continue her wrestling career. Borne was signed by NXT in 2016 when she first started her wrestling career and now that she's a free agent, she's ready to explore what the rest of the wrestling world has to offer.
WWE411mania.com

Fred Rosser Officially Signs Exclusive Contract With NJPW

Fred Rosser has announced that he has officially signed an exclusive contract with NJPW. Rosser took to Twitter to reveal the news, noting that his patience had paid off after pursuing his dream. “I’m excited to officially announce I’ve signed W/ NJPW! All I can say moving forward is, don’t...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Signs With NJPW

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) has officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Rosser and NJPW announced today that he has signed an exclusive agreement with the promotion. Rosser took to Twitter to comment on his new contract. “I’m excited to officially announce I’ve signed W/ NJPW!...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Submits Items For Potential Emmy Award Nominations

WWE has submitted several items for consideration in the upcoming Emmy Awards. WWE recently offered WrestleMania 37 and the WWE ThunderDome to be considered for nominations in several Emmy Award categories, according to Below The Line. The following categories were submitted to:. * WrestleMania 37: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) *...
WWEPro Wrestling Insider

6/14 NJPW KIZUNA ROAD RESULTS FROM TOKYO, JAPAN

6/14/21 Results for New Japan's Kizuna Road 2021From Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan:. Yuya Uemura vs. Minoru Suzuki. Suzuki immediately tried to intimidate Uemura. Uemura stood up to him. They began grappling on the mat and had a good wrestling match. Suzuki began to tie up Uemura by using submission holds. Uemura tried to brawl by throwing fists. Suzuki takes him out to the floor and throws Uemura into the guardrail. On the ring floor, Suzuki wrenched Uemura in a vicious hammerlock submission. Uemura almost gets counted out. Back in the ring, Suzuki locks the hammerlock submission again, but Uemura makes it to the ropes. Uemura makes a comeback with a Boston Crab. Suzuki gets the break and throws two stiff elbows to Uemura's chin. Suzuki screams at him to get up. Pace picks up and they fly around the ring. Suzuki hits Uemura in the face with a dropkick, then locks him in a single-leg crab. Uemura almost gets to the ropes but Suzuki drags him to the middle of the ring by the ankle and re-applies the single-leg crab with an ankle twist. Uemura taps out. Good match. Uemura has shown fire against Suzuki before and their matches are usually entertaining, but never a squash.