WWE & NJPW Discussing Potential Partnership

6/14/21 Results for New Japan's Kizuna Road 2021From Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan:. Yuya Uemura vs. Minoru Suzuki. Suzuki immediately tried to intimidate Uemura. Uemura stood up to him. They began grappling on the mat and had a good wrestling match. Suzuki began to tie up Uemura by using submission holds. Uemura tried to brawl by throwing fists. Suzuki takes him out to the floor and throws Uemura into the guardrail. On the ring floor, Suzuki wrenched Uemura in a vicious hammerlock submission. Uemura almost gets counted out. Back in the ring, Suzuki locks the hammerlock submission again, but Uemura makes it to the ropes. Uemura makes a comeback with a Boston Crab. Suzuki gets the break and throws two stiff elbows to Uemura's chin. Suzuki screams at him to get up. Pace picks up and they fly around the ring. Suzuki hits Uemura in the face with a dropkick, then locks him in a single-leg crab. Uemura almost gets to the ropes but Suzuki drags him to the middle of the ring by the ankle and re-applies the single-leg crab with an ankle twist. Uemura taps out. Good match. Uemura has shown fire against Suzuki before and their matches are usually entertaining, but never a squash.