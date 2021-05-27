Congratulations Sgt. Volrath on your Retirement

The 2020/2021 Fargo Police Department Mid-Year Report focuses on the very important goals and objectives that were set forth at the beginning of my tenure, while reporting on events of 2020. As you will see in this report, the work of our department members led to successful goal accomplishment in many areas, while other goals and objectives are actively being pursued. The report also focuses on the successes and challenges of 2020, a year like no other. Our department and community struggled not only through a pandemic, but we experienced an iconic time of upheaval in many of our communities, including Fargo. We recognize new paths need to be forged and new relationships need to be built in order to enhance and sustain community relationships and trust, as well as ensure public safety for all. Our department will continue to address these issues head on, working collaboratively with our community to ensure a safe and prosperous city of Fargo for all.