Fargo, North Dakota

Congratulations Sgt. Volrath on your Retirement

Fargo, North Dakota
Fargo, North Dakota
Sgt. Kevin Volrath’s retired from the Fargo Police Department on Wednesday, May 26 after serving the city of Fargo for over 35 years. Sgt. Volrath was hired on April 1, 1986 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in April 1994. Sgt. Volrath held numerous positions in the department throughout his career, and most recently supervised patrol on the dayshift. Sgt. Volrath served each and every day with a wonderful attitude and contagious smile. He will surely be missed by the department and members of the community. We wish him well in his future endeavors

Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota

