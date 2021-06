We’re stocking up on Tide this week at Target and paying less than $5 per bottle. Depending on how much detergent you need, there are two ways to save. Through Aug. 31 there’s an online rebate for $15 off P&G purchases of $50, or $5 off P&G purchases of $20. The threshold must be met after factoring in the Target gift card. Keep in mind that the newspaper coupons below mean that this deal is available in stores only.