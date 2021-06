Chopsticks have been around a while — since 5000 BCE, in fact, and they are even said to have a link with Chinese philosopher Confucius, who believed that blunt utensils such as chopsticks were preferable, because having utensils with sharp points at dinner could be seen as being too violent. From China, chopsticks made their way to Japan, where they were first used in religious ceremonies, and were made with just one piece of bamboo, making them look more like tongs and less like two individual sticks (via Smithsonian Magazine).