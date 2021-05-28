First afro-feminist theater being built in Barcelona

Cecil Beaton’s gaze had the ability to capture beautiful things. Often credited with elevating the idea of photographic portraiture to a fashion art form, the world Beaton depicted through his camera lens is one of style and elegance. In his youth he captured the glamorous life of London and New York society, and eventually became Vogue’s chief photographer, holding the position for several decades and photographing everyone from Greta Garbo to Picasso, to members of the British Royal family. His theatrical compositions and photographs of the Bright Young Things of 1920s and 30s documented a group of young aristocrats and socialites as they engaged in elaborate parties, defining the flapper aesthetic. His later work as a set and costume designer for theatre and film earned him three Oscars, including for the costume design for My Fair Lady in 1964. A polymath when it comes to taste, and visual artistry, the world seen through Beaton’s photography can be equal parts wit and eloquence. An aesthete, artist, diarist and dandy, Beaton lived for beauty. His diaries were often extraordinarily candid and chronicled his busy life.