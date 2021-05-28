Cancel
First afro-feminist theater being built in Barcelona

By ACN
catalannews.com
 20 days ago

The project Periferia Cimarronas, run by a group of female creatives of Afro-descent, aims to convert a space in the Sants District of Barcelona into a new theater: the first anti-racist, afro-femenist theater in Catalonia, and the whole of Spain. The goal is to raise €20,500 through crowdfunding by the...

www.catalannews.com
