All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The onset of a pimple is bad enough, but even worse than a standard-fare pimple is the dreaded cystic acne, the kind that burrows deep under your skin and is painful to the touch. You can’t press on it, or its fury worsens. You can't even burst and drain it—or, if you try to hunt after it, you'll be living with that scab, mark, and scar for months on end.