It’s safe to say that it’s a time for re-building. To safely gathering again and celebrating the love and endurance that has brought us to this moment. For Darby + Jake, it’s even more personal. Darby’s family property on Mulholland Rock Ranch in Agoura Hills was burned down in the 2018 Woolsey fire. A house they’d worked so hard to restore, gone, and the land left in despair. So while their wedding was a celebration of six years of loving one another, it was also about the rebirth of the land. They brought family and friends together to the property for the first time since the fire — with one incredible outdoor wedding backdrop in tow.