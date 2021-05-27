Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kamayani Sharma on Chaitanya Tamhane’s

By Kamayani Sharma
artforum.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAITANYA TAMHANE’S WORK is gaining momentum. His directorial debut, Court (2015), a meditation on the banal evil of India’s judicial system, was praised for challenging the ideological conventions of the legal drama through static shots and long takes. No fast cut, close-up-heavy procedural is staged inside the courtroom; no dramatic monologues are delivered; justice is not served. Tamhane’s second feature, The Disciple (2020), while more kinetic in its camerawork (by Michal Sobociniski), proceeds at a similarly measured pace. Its narrative—about the existential journey of Sharad (Aditya Modak), a young vocalist seeking acclaim who must come to terms with his middling talent—connects the subjective experience of movie time to the meter of Hindustani classical music to form a dazzling study of memory, be it biographical, mediatic, or historical.

www.artforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chaitanya Tamhane
Person
Alfonso Cuarón
Person
Mita Vashisht
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Classical Music#Chaitanya Tamhane S#Marathi#Indian#The Indian New Wave#Sanskrit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Place
Mumbai
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Pulsar Content Boards 'Nightride' With Moe Dunford, Joana Ribeiro (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulsar Content has secured worldwide sales on “Nightride” a Belfast-set thriller from BAFTA-nominated helmer Stephen Fingleton (“The Survivalist”), starring Moe Dunford (“Vikings,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”) and Joana Ribeiro (“The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”). Shot in one take over an action-packed night, “Nightride” is laced with dry humor and follows...
MoviesDeadline

Demián Bichir & More Board Jonás Cuarón’s ‘Chupa’ Feature At Netflix

Jonás Cuarón’s feature Chupa has added Oscar nominee Demián Bichir, Dominic Mariche, Adriel Manzano and Isabella Patron in principal roles. The pic follows a teenage Alex (Mariche), who while visiting his family in Mexico, gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa’s shed. In order to save the mythical creature, Alex and his cousins (Manzano and Patron) must embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Cuarón and Tim Sexton wrote the most recent screenplay based on an original script by Marcus Rinehart, Sean Kennedy Moore and Joe Barnathan.
Celebritiesbostonnews.net

Anushka Sharma shares 'random photos'

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday shared a series of black-and-white pictures from the venue of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, set to begin on Friday. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil ' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the...
TV & Videoslehren.com

Karan Sharma: Really Elated That Audiences Are Loving Maharani

He is a well-known director who has given netizens and indian audiences a gripping and well written superhit series titled Maharani that is streaming on OTT digital platform Sony Liv and after last year we can say that audiences can make or break any series and this year with Maharani we have got another masterpiece series just like last year it had been with Scam 1992. In an exclusive candid chat with us, director Karan Sharma says really elated that audiences are loving Maharani.
Celebritiesindialife.us

Elli AvrRam played cupid in Evelyn Sharma's love story!

Evelyn Sharma met the love of her life Tushaan Bhindi on a blind date set up by their common friend Elli AvrRam. Evelyn and Tushaan in fact lived just a street apart in Bandra for several years, but never really got to know each other. In late 2018 Tushaan completed his work assignments in Mumbai and was ready to relocate in Australia. That was when Elli insisted he go on a blind date with her best friend Evelyn, before he left India.
Celebritieslehren.com

Ranju Ki Betiyaan Actor Aarushi Sharma’s Tryst With Kacchi Kairi

The summer may have ended but mangoes will always have its own sweet spot. And while they continue to be everyone’s favourite, one’s love for raw mangoes will also never fade away. Well, this is exactly what the cast of Ranju ki Betiyaan is up to these days! They can’t seem to stay away from mangoes, raw mangoes, aam panna and even aam ras for that matter.
Moviesindialife.us

'Gadar' turns 20: Gold will always be gold, says director Anil Sharma

Mumbai, June 15 : Director Anil Sharma turned nostalgic opening up about his 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha", which completes 20 years of release on Tuesday. The filmmaker feels the Sunny Deol starrer, which went on to become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of all times upon release, could never be released on OTT if it were released today. He adds even if "Gadar" opened today, it would create a similar impact at the box office.
Relationshipsnewslivetv.com

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor Evelyn Sharma gets married

Guwahati: Actor-model Evelyn Sharma on Monday revealed she has tied the knot with Australia-based dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate ceremony. The couple got married on May 15 in Brisbane, Australia, after being engaged for over a year. The Frankfurt-born actor, best known for films like “Yeh Jawaani Hai...
Violent Crimestelugubulletin.com

Shooting of Naga Chaitanya’s Hindi debut stalled

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon with Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha. We are aware that the young actor has replaced Vijay Sethupathi, who was supposed to shoot for the film last year.
MoviesThrive Global

Sharma MacDonald: “I have no control; I can only do my best”

I have no control; I can only do my best. Meaning that as an actor you are only responsible for your preparation for an audition and how you deliver. There are several reasons beyond your control as to why you don’t get selected, so don’t take it personally. As a...
Celebritiesindiaeveryday.com

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon: B-town actresses who rocked ethnic look with a sleek ...

Apart from leaving their fans impressed with the flawless performances, Bollywood actresses never fail to shell out major fashion goals. Be it casuals .... Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon: B-town actresses who rocked ethnic look with a sleek .... This article is published at 09 June 2021 06:45 from Bollywood News headlines, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
Moviestelugubulletin.com

Amitabh Bachchan shares ‘Jaya Jaya Mahaveera’ song from Mohan Babu starrer ‘Son of India’

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Dialogue King Manchu Mohan Babu‘s latest movie ‘Son of India‘ garnered good response with its promotions so far. The film is directed by Diamond Ratnababu and produced by Sri Lakshmiprasanna Pictures, 24 Frames. After the impressive teaser, the first song ‘Jaya Jaya Mahavira’ sung by renowned singer Rahul Nambiar and composed by Maestro Ilayaraja was released today on Aditya music.
Musicasumetech.com

Amyra Dastur and Priyank Sharma’s song To ‘Pind Khali Lagda’

Music videos are creating a stir in the music industry these days and with good videos, the audience is also getting to see new and fresh pairing. The gorgeous Amyra Dastur and Priyank Sharma are soon going to be seen in a music video titled ‘Pind Khali lagda’. The song is sung by Palak Muchhal and the video is releasing tomorrow. Sharing a glimpse from behind the scenes of the song, Amyra shared a story on her Instagram and wrote,”#pindkhalilagda releasing tomorrow.”
Moviesupdatenews360.com

20 years of Aamir Khan’s Lagaan today

The Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan was released two decades ago on June 15. The actor-filmmaker says the film shaped him in many ways. Lagaan was, is, and continues to be an amazing journey for me. It has been a journey in which I have met exciting new people, made new friends, started relationships that have lasted over two decades, shared so much with these wonderful people, learnt so much, experienced so many emotions, experienced so much. This journey has shaped me in so many ways, he said.