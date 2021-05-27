Kamayani Sharma on Chaitanya Tamhane’s

CHAITANYA TAMHANE’S WORK is gaining momentum. His directorial debut, Court (2015), a meditation on the banal evil of India’s judicial system, was praised for challenging the ideological conventions of the legal drama through static shots and long takes. No fast cut, close-up-heavy procedural is staged inside the courtroom; no dramatic monologues are delivered; justice is not served. Tamhane’s second feature, The Disciple (2020), while more kinetic in its camerawork (by Michal Sobociniski), proceeds at a similarly measured pace. Its narrative—about the existential journey of Sharad (Aditya Modak), a young vocalist seeking acclaim who must come to terms with his middling talent—connects the subjective experience of movie time to the meter of Hindustani classical music to form a dazzling study of memory, be it biographical, mediatic, or historical.