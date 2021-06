A 33-year-old suspect turned himself up to Pasco Police Monday evening after his involvement in a shocking shooting earlier. Juan M. Ledesma (pictured) peacefully gave up to Police in a parking lot at 20th and Court. The arrest stemmed from a Sunday evening incident in which Ledesma and another suspect, 29-year-old Miguel A. Paniagua, allegedly fired shots at another vehicle near 10th and A streets. This shooting began with a dispute between the drivers of two vehicles which originated near 7th and B streets, said Police. Paniagua pictured below.