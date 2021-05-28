The evolution of the chief information officer (CIO)

SkyWater Technology (SKYT) , the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the appointment of Ms. Amanda Daniel as the company's first Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). SkyWater's growth strategy depends on attracting and retaining top talent. Amanda has a proven track record of working in complex high-tech organizations, driving all aspects of human resource strategy and execution. In the CHRO role at SkyWater, she will craft talent acquisition strategies to build strong pipelines for future hiring needs while maximizing the effectiveness of the company's existing human capital. An immediate priority will be defining and applying comprehensive organizational and leadership development solutions that embody SkyWater's culture and business practices to further enable the execution of SkyWater's business growth objectives.