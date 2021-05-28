The evolution of the chief information officer (CIO)
Chris Underwood, managing director at Adastrum Consulting, discusses how the chief information officer (CIO) role has evolved since the start of the pandemic. The role of the CIO has changed considerably over the years and, perhaps unsurprisingly, continues to evolve as technology becomes a critical part of every business and industry, and moves from enterprise services – productivity, communications, infrastructure, desktop – to business enabling, client-facing, revenue-earning products. That evolution has also seen variations of the job title to differentiate the “new business enabling technology role” from the more traditional “enterprise services CIO” role.www.information-age.com