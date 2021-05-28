Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

The evolution of the chief information officer (CIO)

By Editor's Choice
information-age.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Underwood, managing director at Adastrum Consulting, discusses how the chief information officer (CIO) role has evolved since the start of the pandemic. The role of the CIO has changed considerably over the years and, perhaps unsurprisingly, continues to evolve as technology becomes a critical part of every business and industry, and moves from enterprise services – productivity, communications, infrastructure, desktop – to business enabling, client-facing, revenue-earning products. That evolution has also seen variations of the job title to differentiate the “new business enabling technology role” from the more traditional “enterprise services CIO” role.

www.information-age.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Information Officer#Cios#Adastrum Consulting#Cio#Ctpo#Cdto#Digital#Ai#Mckinsey#Cdo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Oak Park, MIdbusiness.com

Forgotten Harvest Hires Michael Butman as Chief Information Officer

Forgotten Harvest, an Oak Park-based food bank focused on reducing food waste and hunger, has announced the hiring of Michael Butman as its Chief Information Officer. He will be leading technology improvements at the organization as part of the executive team. With over 30 years of technology leadership experience and...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Brenda Tsai, Executive Vice President And Chief Marketing And Communications Officer, DXC Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

DXC Technology (DXC) - Get Report, a leading technology services company today announced that it has appointed Brenda Tsai as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Tsai will report to DXC President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Salvino. Tsai will be responsible for leading all areas of the DXC global marketing and communications function.
Businessfinextra.com

Wipro appoints YES Bank tech chief as CIO

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the appointment of Anup Purohit as Chief Information Officer. Anup brings with him over 25 years of experience across Banking and Financial Services, centered around Innovation in Digital Banking,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amanda Daniel Named SkyWater's First Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

SkyWater Technology (SKYT) , the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the appointment of Ms. Amanda Daniel as the company's first Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). SkyWater's growth strategy depends on attracting and retaining top talent. Amanda has a proven track record of working in complex high-tech organizations, driving all aspects of human resource strategy and execution. In the CHRO role at SkyWater, she will craft talent acquisition strategies to build strong pipelines for future hiring needs while maximizing the effectiveness of the company's existing human capital. An immediate priority will be defining and applying comprehensive organizational and leadership development solutions that embody SkyWater's culture and business practices to further enable the execution of SkyWater's business growth objectives.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

How do I select an ITSM solution for my business?

An IT service management (ITSM) solution guarantees that IT processes and services are combined with the business goals of an organization, thus helping it thrive. To select a suitable ITSM solution for your business, you need to think about a variety of factors. We’ve talked to several industry professionals to get their insight on the topic.
BusinessTimes Union

Velosio Strengthens its Executive Leadership Team to Support Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. Velosio, a technology partner specializing in business management solutions for small- and medium-sized companies and larger enterprises, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team through both promotion and new team member acquisition. “We are fortunate to have a leadership team of this...
Businessaithority.com

Wipro Realizes Zero Cost Transformation With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Wipro Limited, a global leader in information technology, consulting, and business process services, announced its collaboration with Oracle to launch Wipro Zero Cost Transformation, a new offering to help companies migrate to the cloud. Wipro is a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). Companies that want to get added value...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

ForgeRock appoints David Burden as CIO

ForgeRock announced the appointment of David Burden as the company’s Chief Information Officer (CIO). Burden will oversee IT operations, provide strategic direction for the company’s enterprise systems and deliver technology solutions to drive innovation and operational excellence to support its rapidly scaling business, while also improving employee productivity and customer experience.
Businesscalifornianewswire.com

Propel Names Charles Lawson as New Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Product success platform provider creates new leadership role to meet increasing demand from enterprise customers in high tech, medical device, and consumer goods industries. SANTA CLARA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Propel, developer of the only unified quality management (QMS) and product lifecycle management (PLM) solution built on Salesforce, today announced the appointment of Charles Lawson as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The newly created role will manage sales, professional services, and customer success through the company’s next phase of growth.
Businessfinextra.com

Securrency appoints CCO and CTO

On the heels of its recent raise of $31 million in Series B funding this year, Securrency, Inc., a leading developer of institutional-grade blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, announced the appointment of MonaLisa Raas Como as Chief Commercial Officer and Bill Ashlock as Chief Technology Officer. Como and Ashlock join...
TechnologyCIO

How CIOs Can Develop and Deploy Technology Solutions to Accelerate Business Outcomes

Research indicates that enterprises have accelerated their adoption of technology innovation in response to events over the past 18 months. McKinsey survey suggests that the pandemic has accelerated digitization of customer interactions by several years. Successfully accelerating digital transformation will rely on the adoption of technologies such as hybrid cloud, AI and automation. We expect the CIO to play a major role in accelerating this transformation across the organization.
InternetCision

Welcome to Shaping the Future – Data and Digitalization in Logging webinar!

Ponsse wants to lead the development of future forestry business models and that is why digitalization and data are already part of our sustainable forestry roadmap. Data acquisition and management enable the development of new tools (e.g., remote machine data configuration and scalable data platform) for business development. Also new services (e.g., fleet management, predictive maintenance and sustainability reporting) are developed together with our customers.
Technologydataversity.net

Implementing a Cloud Data Strategy

At a time when most major companies are showing a long-range commitment to “data-driven culture,” data is considered the most prized asset. An Enterprise Data Strategy, along with aligned technology and business goals, can significantly contribute to the core performance metrics of a business. The underlying principles of an Enterprise Data Strategy comprise a multi-step framework, a well-designed strategy process, and a definitive plan of action. However, in reality, very few businesses today have their Data Strategy aligned with overall business and technology goals.
Businessmartechseries.com

LatentView Analytics Hires Former Genpact Vice President to Drive Growth and Transformation in the Financial Services Sector

LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world’s most recognized brands, announced that Parijat Banerjee joined the firm as Global Business Head for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. Marketing Technology News: Alliance Develops Shared Diversity and Inclusion Goals. I have seen firsthand how data & analytics...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

2021 Chief Officer Award Winner: Public Company CIO Chris Sullivan, Serco Inc.

Chris Sullivan, senior vice president and chief information officer of Serco, Inc., has won WashingtonExec’s 2021 Chief Officer Award for Public Company CIO. In its second year, the Chief Officer Awards luncheon was held May 27 as a virtual live-streamed program to recognize C-suite executives in both industry and government for their innovation, expertise, impact and thought leadership.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Prasad Tare Today Has Been Named OriginClear's Chief Financial Officer. (Photo - OriginClear)

OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), Total Outsourced Water™, today announced that Prasad Tare, has been named the Company's Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615006195/en/. Prasad Tare today has been named OriginClear's Chief Financial Officer. (Photo - OriginClear) "Prasad brings over 15 years...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DermTech Announces Three New Key Leadership Appointments: Chief Medical Officer, Vice President, Sales And Vice President, Information Technology And Digital Systems

DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) - Get Report ("DermTech"), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today three new key leadership appointments: Loren Clarke, M.D. to the role of Chief Medical Officer, Ray Bassi to the role of Vice President, Sales and Patrick Johnson to the role of Vice President, Information Technology and Digital Systems.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

BigID is a Finalist of the Ventana Research 14th Digital Innovations Awards

Awards offer recognition for exceptional technology innovations that advance business and IT. BigID, a leader in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, protection and perspective, today announced it is a finalist in the Data category for this year’s annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards. The annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation...