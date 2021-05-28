Suspected peeping tom arrested

(541) 766-6924 / daniel.duncan@corvallisoregon.gov. Unknown Suspect Peeping In Windows and Entering Residences. Between June 17th and June 22nd, 2021, the Corvallis Police Department has responded to neighborhoods in the vicinity of NW Kings Blvd and NW Harrison Blvd in Corvallis for three reports of a male suspect committing crimes related to peeping in windows and/or entering homes of female residents. The intended actions of this unknown male suspect appear to be sexual in nature. At this time, there is not a verifiable suspect description to release. Most of the reported incidents have occurred between 11pm and 2am. Detectives are currently investigating these cases and are asking community members to please take appropriate safety measures to include locking doors and windows at night, and share any information you may have about these incidents.