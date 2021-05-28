Suspected peeping tom arrested
A man is facing charges after he spent weeks hanging around a 17-year old girl’s bedroom near Rockrimmon and Delmonico drive. 27-year-old Danny Wickstrom was arrested May 19th. Police say he tried to open the window of the girl’s room prior to his arrest. They installed video cameras where he was clearly seen. Police say he made about 12-visits to the girl’s window. Another family says the man was seen their home as well. He’s charged with attempted second-degree burglary and trespassing for the November case and attempted second-degree burglary and stalking for the case this month. Wickstrom has already bonded out of jail but does have a cout appearence scheduled.www.kvor.com