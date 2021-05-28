Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Suspected peeping tom arrested

kvor.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is facing charges after he spent weeks hanging around a 17-year old girl’s bedroom near Rockrimmon and Delmonico drive. 27-year-old Danny Wickstrom was arrested May 19th. Police say he tried to open the window of the girl’s room prior to his arrest. They installed video cameras where he was clearly seen. Police say he made about 12-visits to the girl’s window. Another family says the man was seen their home as well. He’s charged with attempted second-degree burglary and trespassing for the November case and attempted second-degree burglary and stalking for the case this month. Wickstrom has already bonded out of jail but does have a cout appearence scheduled.

www.kvor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Simi Valley, CAcitizensjournal.us

Simi Valley | Suspect Arrested for Battery

Simi Valley Police Department – Incident Press Release. On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at approximately 5:30 PM Simi Valley Police Officers responded to Robbins Ct. reference a family disturbance. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect fighting with the victim. Officers ordered the suspect to comply and surrender. The suspect failed to comply with the officers’ orders and repeatedly threatened the officers on scene. When the suspect aggressed the officers, a Taser was deployed and momentarily incapacitated the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and arrested for two counts of battery and resisting an officer by means of violence or threat.
New York City, NYwsgw.com

Gunman in custody after 2 kids caught in middle of NYC shooting

Police say a gunman is now in custody after shocking video showed him open fire on a Bronx sidewalk, catching two children in the crossfire. Michael Lopez, 27, faces several charges, including attempted murder and reckless endangerment, officials said. Police sources told CBS New York that Lopez has known gang...
Corvallis, ORcorvallisoregon.gov

Unknown Suspect Peeping In Windows and Entering Residences

(541) 766-6924 / daniel.duncan@corvallisoregon.gov. Unknown Suspect Peeping In Windows and Entering Residences. Between June 17th and June 22nd, 2021, the Corvallis Police Department has responded to neighborhoods in the vicinity of NW Kings Blvd and NW Harrison Blvd in Corvallis for three reports of a male suspect committing crimes related to peeping in windows and/or entering homes of female residents. The intended actions of this unknown male suspect appear to be sexual in nature. At this time, there is not a verifiable suspect description to release. Most of the reported incidents have occurred between 11pm and 2am. Detectives are currently investigating these cases and are asking community members to please take appropriate safety measures to include locking doors and windows at night, and share any information you may have about these incidents.
Boston, MABoston Herald

Boston alleged serial peeping Tom arrested outside Lovejoy Wharf condos

An alleged serial peeping Tom arrested outside Lovejoy Wharf in the city Sunday night is finally being held without bail. Police report they tracked him down via his court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet and a West Roxbury District Court judge ordered him held Monday pending another hearing Tuesday. Decosta Turner, 31,...
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Corvallis peeping Tom sought by police

The Corvallis Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a peeping Tom who has been the subject of numerous calls to police from June 17 to June 22. A release by CPD states that the Corvallis Police Department has responded to neighborhoods in the vicinity of Northwest Kings Boulevard and Harrison Boulevard for three reports of a male suspect committing crimes related to peeping in windows and/or entering the homes of female residents.
James City County, VADaily Press

Arrest made in peeping Tom incident at Williamsburg outlets

JAMES CITY COUNTY — A James City County man was arrested Thursday, accused of peeping into a woman’s dressing room in the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. James City County police received a report June 11 that a female victim had been filmed or photographed while in a dressing room in the Polo Ralph Lauren store in the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. The victim said she saw a hand over the dressing room entrance, pointing a phone in her direction.
Beachwood, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

WATCH: Police release bodycam video of Pinecrest mob scene

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Beachwood police now releasing new video of a mob scene at Pinecrest shopping center. According to police, there were an estimated 800 to 1000 juveniles who showed up for a free movie then several fights broke out. They began running through the complex after a witnessed claimed they heard gun fire.
Montgomery County, MDfox5dc.com

Ring doorbell video of alleged peeping tom helps Montgomery County police arrest suspect

KENSINGTON, Md. - Doorbell video of an alleged peeping tom helped Montgomery County police track down the suspect and charge him in two different incidents involving minors. Police arrested and charged 56-year-old Derek Hill of Kensington after he was allegedly seen on video via the Ring doorbell app, taking pictures of the bedroom windows of two different homes back in February.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

30-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection to East Baltimore Murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - On Thursday, Baltimore City Police announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man in connection to a homicide in east Baltimore. Tarence Jones was taken to Central Booking where he has been charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Murder. He is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.
Henderson County, TXKLTV

1 dead, 1 arrested following Henderson County shooting

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A Seven Points man was arrested and charged with murder following a Thursday night shooting. According to a report by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Jones, 37, of Seven Points, was arrested following the shooting death of Jason Blake, 44. The report states that the sheriff’s office received calls regarding a disturbance at a residence in the 27000 block of West Oak Ridge Road at approximately 8:15 p.m. Upon arrival on the scene, a deputy said he observed Jones outside the residence and Blake out by the roadway. The deputy said they detained Jones and then began life saving measures on Blake but was unsuccessful.
Arvada, COPosted by
9NEWS

Sources: Good Samaritan killed in Arvada shooting was shot by police

ARVADA, Colo. — Sources confirm to 9NEWS that an Arvada police officer responding to Monday's incident in Olde Town Arvada shot Good Samaritan Johnny Hurley. One source said the First Judicial District Attorney, Alexis King, stopped Arvada police officials from disclosing any details about the shooting not directly related to Officer Beesley.