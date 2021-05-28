Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Juliet Chun AIA

architects.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPI) Month, the BSA is featuring Profiles on Asian Americans in the profession. Equity, creating spaces that bring people together. How has your heritage shaped who you are today?. Growing up, I had the opportunity of experiencing two different cultures—an American...

www.architects.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Food#Williams College#Asian Pacific#Asian American#Pacific Islander Heritage#Aapi#Bsa#On Asian Americans#Bbq#Mandu#Non Asians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Society
Related
New York City, NYrew-online.com

AIA honors humble pioneer with leadership award

The New York chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) has honored Victor Body-Lawson with its Leadership in Housing Award. The architect, educator and artist known for community-driven designs for affordable housing, religious structures, mixed-use buildings and more, was recognized during the AIA Annual Meeting, during which the chapter also elected its 2022 leadership and celebrated their progress and direction.
Chicago, ILiit.edu

Professor John Ronan’s “Poetic Pragmatism” Receives Fifth National AIA Award in Three Years

At the convergence of Irving Park Road and Elston Avenue in Chicago sits what could become a new direction in Chicago’s housing: Independence Library and Apartments, a hybrid housing and public library program that is part of a new collaborative effort between the Chicago Housing Authority and Chicago Public Library. The building—designed by Illinois Institute of Technology College of Architecture Professor John Ronan and his eponymous firm—received a national Housing Award from the American Institute of Architects in May.
Minnesota Stateaia-mn.org

Excellence Beyond Design Shown in AIA Minneapolis Merit Award Projects

Top left to bottom right: Cedar Riverside Opportunity Center; Downtown East Urban Master Plan; Guild Crisis and Recovery Center; Mankato Clinical Science Building at Minnesota State University; Silver Ramp; and Second Harvest Heartland Headquarters, Volunteer Center and Distribution Center. 2021 AIA Minneapolis Merit Award recipients:. Busch Architects, Inc.’s Cedar Riverside...
Galveston, TXcambridgema.gov

Juneteenth Celebration: Chun Yu and Michael Warr present Two Languages / One Community

A portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth,” the Juneteenth holiday - also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day, and Emancipation Day, marks the day, in 1865, when a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they were free from the institution of slavery. Join the Cambridge Public Library for a virtual special Juneteenth program, as we welcome poets Michael Warr and Chun Yu, creators of the Two Languages / One Community project, in celebration and recognition of the holiday, and what it means for us today to be free and united.Two Languages / One Community began as a workshop that uses writing and translation to facilitate the exchange of cultural and life experiences between Black/African Americans and Chinese communities. Often, isolated from each other, even though they live in the same neighborhood or work together.
Presidential Electionarchitectmagazine.com

AIA Announces Board of Directors 2021 Election Results

The following is a press release from AIA announcing the results of the organization's 2021 elections. To learn more about the newly named leaders and their platforms, read ARCHITECT's 2021 Meet the Candidates series. Three new leaders were elected to the American Institute of Architects’ (AIA) Board of Directors today.
Visual Artarchitectmagazine.com

2021 AIA Whitney M. Young Jr. Award: Pascale Sablan, FAIA

An associate at Adjaye Associates, Pascale Sablan has dedicated her distinguished career to architectural activism, founding Beyond the Built Environment, an organization that aims to eliminate the inequities perpetuated by the profession. Newly elevated to the AIA College of Fellows, she is the youngest African American so honored. What is...
Computersaithority.com

Deltek And AIA Announce A New Solution For Architects To Build Better Projects

Specpoint, Coming To The Market In September, Will Provide Greater Collaboration For The Architecture, Engineering And Construction (AEC) Industry. Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, together with AIA, announced that it will deliver a new solution to the AEC industry this September, called Deltek Specpoint. The solution is an all-in-one specification and design automation tool that will be the new home of AIA MasterSpec®. Specpoint will help architects and engineers reduce risks and improve project outcomes with the combination of its innovative approach to authoring specifications and the industry proven content provided via MasterSpec.
Economyarchitectmagazine.com

2021 AIA Architecture Firm Award: Moody Nolan

Founded in 1982 by Curt Moody, FAIA, who soon joined forces with the late engineer Howard E. Nolan, Moody Nolan has grown to become the largest African American–owned and operated firm in the country, with Curt’s son, Jonathan Moody, AIA, now serving as CEO. That pioneering journey, reflected in the firm's commitment to designing “responsive architecture” that empowers communities, has been recognized with the highest honor AIA bestows on a firm.
Boston, MAbizjournals

Christopher P. Lane, AIA, MCCPO

EDUCATION: Wentworth Institute of Technology (Boston, MA), New Hampshire Technical Institute (Concord, NH) Christopher P. Lane, AIA, MCCPO, has been promoted to Principal at Boston-based Finegold Alexander Architects. During his 25 years with the firm, he has been a critical member on nearly all its projects, including the Boston Opera House and the Eliot Innovation School. He brings a unique expertise in historic preservation and adaptive reuse. Christopher will continue his work involving complex preservations and fast track schedules for public, higher education, and private development clients.
Boston, MAbizjournals

Erin Flaherty, AIA,NCARB

EDUCATION: Boston Architectural Center (Boston, MA), Rockhurst University (Kansas City, MO) Erin Flaherty, AIA, has been promoted to Associate at Boston-based Finegold Alexander Architects. Her past work includes Eliot Innovation School project in Boston, LEED Platinum certified Lowell Justice Center and the York Judicial Center. She is currently on the design team of the 25 Isabella Street project, which is transforming the existing historical church into a multifamily condominium development. Erin serves on the firm’s K-12 public schools and sustainability committees.
Visual Artarchitectmagazine.com

2021 AIA/ACSA Topaz Medallion: Kathryn Anthony

Kathryn Anthony’s illustrious teaching career—she’s the ACSA Distinguished Professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign—was informed by her groundbreaking research on gender and race in architecture. Her work called out toxic studio cultures and advocated for a more diverse and inclusive profession—issues she also explored in the classroom as a mentor to countless students.
Educationmit.edu

MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Prof. David Autor speaks with New York Times columnist Thomas Edsall about education and income inequality. “If the citizens of a democracy think that ‘progress’ simply means more inequality and stratification, and rising economic insecurity stemming from technology and globalization, they’re eventually going to ‘cancel’ that plan and demand something else,” says Autor.
Diseases & TreatmentsGizmodo

A Rare, Cancer-Like Parasite Is Emerging in North America

A cancer-like parasitic disease caused by certain tapeworms has squirmed its way into North America, researchers in Canada warn. Their recent review shows that cases of the still very rare disease have started to rise in the province of Alberta and elsewhere over the past few years, in both humans and animals. They also present evidence that these parasites were likely brought over by dogs from Europe and have now definitely made a new home here.
Granville, OHdenison.edu

Professor Wes Walter honored with 2021 Bonar Award

Denison University honored an outstanding professor with the prestigious Bonar Family Mentorship and Teaching Excellence Award at the college’s Faculty Awards celebration held on Friday, May 7. Wesley Walter, professor of physics was awarded the Bonar Family Mentorship and Teaching Excellence Award, which recognizes exemplary mentoring and teaching by a Denison faculty member.
CollegesBoston University

Faculty Research Spotlight Article – Dr. Joshua Goodman

Interviewed by Yu-shan Huang (BU Wheelock ’21) Dr. Joshua Goodman is an Associate Professor of Education and Economics at Boston University, where he works as an applied microeconomist on labor economics and education policy. Dr. Goodman’s work has been published in peer-reviewed outlets such as the Quarterly Journal of Economics,...
CollegesThe Island Connection

Citadel

Williams joins the leadership team at the Military College of South Carolina from the University of Kansas School of Engineering where he is the Charles E. and Mary Jane Spahr Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. “Dr. Williams is an accomplished administrator and scholar, currently serving as associate dean of the University of Kansas School of Engineering with more than 2,500 undergraduate students,” said The Citadel Provost, Sally Selden, Ph.D., SPHR, in an announcement to college faculty. “For 20 years, Dr. Williams has led efforts to improve and introduce new and innovative engineering curriculum.
North Bergen, NJhudsontv.com

NBHS Valedictorian, From Zimbabwe, Heading To Yale

The 2021 Valedictorian from North Bergen High School came to America with her family less than four years ago from Zimbabwe. In a few months, Vimbisai Basvi will be heading off to college. Not just any college. An Ivy League school in New Haven, Connecticut. Yale University. Quite an accomplishment for a young lady who says the transfer to a new country was difficult at times.
Economyarchitectmagazine.com

AIA and Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope Release Report on Pandemic's Impact on Business

The following is a press release from The American Institute of Architects and Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope announcing the release of a report investigating the pandemic's impact on design business. A new report released today from the American Institute of Architects (AIA)—in partnership with Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope—is providing an in depth look at...