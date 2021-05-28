Juliet Chun AIA

A portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth,” the Juneteenth holiday - also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day, and Emancipation Day, marks the day, in 1865, when a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they were free from the institution of slavery. Join the Cambridge Public Library for a virtual special Juneteenth program, as we welcome poets Michael Warr and Chun Yu, creators of the Two Languages / One Community project, in celebration and recognition of the holiday, and what it means for us today to be free and united.Two Languages / One Community began as a workshop that uses writing and translation to facilitate the exchange of cultural and life experiences between Black/African Americans and Chinese communities. Often, isolated from each other, even though they live in the same neighborhood or work together.